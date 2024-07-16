There’s theme dressing, and then there’s the type of theme dressing Daisy Edgar-Jones dabbled in last night. While traditional method fashion might reference the likeliness of an actor’s on-screen character, Edgar-Jones’s version plays with the film’s premise itself. In the case of her latest project Twisters, that involves some teased-out, wind-blown hair and a trompe l'oeil runway dress.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended a Twisters screening in Oklahoma City (fittingly, where the disaster film takes place) in a statement number from Givenchy’s fall 2024 collection. Her mini was punctuated by its all-over embroidery which created the illusion of movement—perhaps, Edgar Jones and her stylist Dani Michelle viewed the detail like the pattern of a tornado? Up top, the actress’s dress featured a small tie detail and a scoop neckline. At the back, a floor-skimming train offered a more formal edge to the outfit as did Edgar-Jones’s metallic pumps. What really tied the look together is Edgar-Jones’s beauty look which could likely be dubbed as “method hair.”

The actress tied up her long, brunette locks into a messy updo with wispy pieces falling out on either side. Her Givenchy dress might not be something her Twisters character, a storm chaser-turned-meterologist, would wear in the film. Still, her glam tousled locks looked like the Hollywood version of someone who just emerged from fighting a disastrous storm next to Glen Powell.

Brett Deering/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her Twisters press fashion, Edgar-Jones and Michelle have struck the perfect balance between on-the-nose references to the film and classic red carpet pieces that stand on their own. For the Los Angeles premiere last week, Edgar-Jones indulged in the latter when she wore a luxe Khaite gown designed with a sizable side cut-out. A few days prior, the actress brought out the big guns for an appearance in London. She wore a custom Vivienne Westwood number that featured draped fabric which could have easily been swept away by a wind storm.

Given Edgar-Jones’s penchant for high-glam gowns, any guesses as to what her next Twisters moment might brew?

Lila Seeley/WireImage/Getty Images