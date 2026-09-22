Director Georgia Oakley’s star-studded adaptation Sense and Sensibility hits cinemas in a few weeks, and star Daisy Edgar-Jones is helping build anticipation with press tour fashion that’s filled with historical references. Her latest look, however, hails not from 18th-century England but from the early-aughts Armani Privé archives.

For the film’s Berlin premiere on September 22, the actor wore a silver-blue satin dress from Armani’s spring 2005 couture collection. The slinky gown (brought out of the house’s private archives for the occasion) featured a subtle sweetheart neckline, a petaled hemline, and a mermaid silhouette with a slight train. Elaborately structured cap sleeves offset the liquid-like draping. Their pearlescent beads, fringe, and thick tassels cascaded down her shoulders and swayed as she walked. Styled by Dani Michelle, Edgar-Jones finished the look with custom Jimmy Choo heels and Boucheron’s Plume de Paon necklace, which featured a diamond drop that echoed the details on her shoulders.

Gerome Defrance/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gerome Defrance/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the original couture runway, the look was one of many evening gowns with heavily beaded headpieces. Edgar-Jones’s dress was paired with a structural chapeau and slicked-back hairstyling. But at the premiere, the actor—who plays heroine Elinor Dashwood in the beloved Jane Austen story—eschewed the avant-garde accessory and kept her hair in long, loose waves.

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This marks the star’s third premiere look for Sense and Sensibility. After the London premiere last week, where she leaned into 18th-century corsetry in custom Vivienne Westwood, the star has traded straightforward period dressing for playful takes on old-world grandeur. At the Dublin premiere, her resort 2027 Stella McCartney dress felt opulent, thanks to its feathery sleeves. To appear on BBC Radio, she leaned into courtly uniforms in an Alexander McQueen military jacket. For a special screening the next afternoon, she threw all historical accuracy away in favor of a lingerie Shushu/Tong slip.

Her Berlin premiere ensemble continues this refreshingly not-on-the-nose world-building. Its languid draping harkens to the romance of the period, while its embellished shoulders are dreamily ornate. And as a rare archival pull, it brings Edgar-Jones back in time once again.