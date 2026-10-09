After weeks of period dressing to promote Sense and Sensibility, Daisy Edgar-Jones is moving her mood board up a few centuries. On Thursday, the star traded rigid corsetry for gilded anatomy in an iconic, though decidedly more modern, piece of fashion history.

Her strapless Schiaparelli dress, seemingly from the brand’s fall 2025 collection, had a straightforward LBD cut and a soft velvet iridescent sheen. The main event, however, was the embroidery on the bodice, with lines of gilded fringe mimicking the look of bones. It’s a stark departure from Edgar-Jones’s 18th-century silhouettes, but it’s nonetheless rich in lore.

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Designed by Elsa Schiaparelli in collaboration with artist Salvador Dalí, the original Schiaparelli skeleton dress was first introduced in 1938. The anatomical motif has become a signature house code for the Italian brand, and over the decades, it’s been reworked by creative directors and embraced on the red carpet. Daniel Roseberry has introduced many iterations throughout his tenure—including Emilia Clarke’s tonal column at the 2020 BAFTAs and Dua Lipa’s bubble-hemmed confection at the 2024 Golden Globes.

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Edgar-Jones’s visit to the skeleton-dress archives, however, was not for another Sense and Sensibility premiere, but rather to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. There, the star reflected on her time in Regency-wear while filming and promoting the upcoming Jane Austen adaptation.

“I’m glad that we no longer have to wear corsets,” she admitted, lamenting the time it would take to digest her dinner with her waist so tightly wound. It appears Edgar-Jones may be done with 18th-century romance. Luckily, she has set her sights on 1930s surrealism.