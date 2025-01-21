Daisy Edgar-Jones Makes “Big Pants, Little Top” Work For Winter

Americans across the map are bundling up this week, but apparently, the weather over in Britain is practically a day in the park. Daisy Edgar-Jones, for one, is making a strong case that your fall clothes look even better during the peak of winter. So much so that the actress turned a classic transitional piece, the perfectly British trench coat, into the ultimate winter staple over the weekend.

Edgar-Jones, spotted out in London between performances of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, paired an ab-baring tank with a khaki trench from the British label Me + Em. Edgar-Jones accented her off-duty look with high-waist flare trousers, and a pair of platform horse-bit loafers. A monogrammed Gucci bag and one of the brand’s signature black belts rounded everything out.

It may still be all about puffer jackets and Uniqlo Heattech undergarments over here, but Daisy’s outfit has us jonesing for spring.

Courtesy of Gucci

Edgar-Jones is currently leading a London stage revival of the 1958 film Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, in which she plays the role of Maggie Pollitt opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir. So, it’s no surprise that the actress has been spending her time away from the stage in chic off-duty looks like the one she wore in late December.

On that occasion, Edgar-Jones opted for slim-fit blue jeans worn next to a tailored suit jacket. She again draped herself in Gucci accessories, picking out a burgundy red shoulder bag, horse-bit ballet flats, and the same slim belt she wore today. Clearly, Edgar-Jones is proving that good style is season-less.