Demi Moore, a newly minted Academy Award nominee, already has her sights set on Oscars Sunday. Tonight, The Substance actress lit up Paris in an Armani glitter coat. The piece deserved its own type of award when you really inspect how it was sculpted onto her figure.

Moore stepped out to the Armani Privé spring 2025 couture show alongside The Substance director Coralie Fargeat (nominated for Best Director), Jessica Biel, and more stars. It was quite the fitting destination for Moore given that the Italian brand just dressed her in a silk satin gown at the Golden Globes not too long ago and very may well dress her again for the Oscars. Instead of the champagne gold she wore at the Globes, however, Moore opted for all-black. A color palette befitting of body horror’s newest starlet.

She added extra bling to her sequined suit jacket by layering stacks of beaded black necklaces over top. Velvet trousers and towering Louboutin pumps rounded out Moore’s look.

BACKGRID

Moore’s choice of suit jacket and big pants was a pairing that would have her fellow legacy actress and Armani muse, Cate Blanchett, nodding along with approval. Or something the star of the year’s foremost body horror film (who is also in the middle of an ascendant Oscar campaign) would slip on for an evening out.

After soaking in Paris, Moore will soon jet back stateside for the Critics’ Choice Awards in early February where she’s nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in The Substance. She’s also up for BAFTA and SAG Awards next month, too. All that concludes at the Academy Awards in March where the actress is nominated for her first-ever Oscar. Surely, Moore and her stylist Brad Goreski have something big planned for Oscars Sunday and, surely, Armani is at the top of their minds.