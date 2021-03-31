Move over, Emily in Paris. A new Parisian flick is coming to a rue near you, and it is starring two of the acting world’s most revered talents. As Deadline reports, Oscar-nominated English actress Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert have signed on to star in a 1950s period film called Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris — with a plot that combines the fabulousness of Breakfast at Tiffany’s with the wide-eyed naiveté of the similarly-titled Mr. Smith Goes To Washington. And a secret third character will be the house of Dior itself.

In the film, which is based on the titular 1958 novel (the first in a series of four), Manville plays a maid who pines for her own Dior evening gown (a definite shift from her Oscar-nominated role in Phantom Thread, where her character practically co-runs an entire couture house). She engages in a variety of activities, with varying degrees of scrupulousness, in order to save money, and eventually sets off to Paris to be fitted for the gown of her dreams. Her character’s fate becomes inextricably linked — for better or worse — with that dress.

Since the house of Dior will feature heavily in the movie, the storied brand is partnering with the film’s production team to offer access to Dior archives. Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris will also bring out film heavy-hitters, including Alba Baptista, Jason Isaacs, and Lucas Bravo, who, coincidentally, also appeared in Emily in Paris. No word on a release date, but the film has already concluded filming and is in post-production.