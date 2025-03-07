This season is Doechii’s first time attending Paris Fashion Week, but you’d hardly know it judging by the Grammy winner’s front row style. After her viral runway debut and performance with City Girls rapper JT at the DSquared2 show in Milan, Doechii and her stylist Sam Woolf quickly got down to business over in Paris.

There’s been plenty of signature Doechii-isms during the rapper’s time in the city of light, like a striped tie worn as a belt and a barely-there thong bodysuit (cigarette included) that she slipped on for Haider Ackermann’s Tom Ford debut. She even made the interesting decision to go completely barefoot to attend a show from one of Paris’s buzziest labels. Her appearances outside of show venues are the subject to hoards of paparazzi and adoring fans, the latter of whom the rapper mingled with at a free event in the city. That, too, was standing room only.

See each and every one of Doechii’s Paris Fashion Week looks, here.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Doechii appeared at Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli ready-to-wear show in a classic gown with a Texas twist: the corset was made of denim.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Doechii took to the Boho trend to extremes when she showed up to the Chloé presentation barefoot. In yet another power move, her dress, a cream ruffle number, and fur stole debuted on the runway.

Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM Haider Ackermann’s debut at Tom Ford was one of the more anticipated events of Paris Fashion Week and Doechii more than dressed the part. She wore a thong bodysuit and fur that recalled Ford’s work at Gucci.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She may have been in Paris, but Doechii put her twist on some very typically British fabrics like plaid and tartan to attend Acne Studios’s fall 2025 show.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doechii kicked off her stay in Paris at the inaugural Le Grand Diner du Louvre (basically, a sort of French equivalent to the Met Gala) where she wore a total of four looks in one evening. She wore a sculptural Valentino by Alessandro Michele couture gown to arrive at the historic venue.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock In a preview of what was to come later on, Doechii slipped into a custom denim Schiaparelli look for an impromptu performance at the ball. Feet-shaped heels and baroque jewelry included.

Best Image / BACKGRID As if one gala-worthy gown wasn’t enough, Doechii changed into this ladylike Salih Balta gown once inside the world-famous museum. Messika jewelry finished her look.

@doechii A tie can function as a belt according to Doechii, who turned the office accessory on its ahead as she entered the Louvre prior to the gala.