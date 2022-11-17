On Wednesday evening, Doja Cat attended the Loewe’s Rodeo Drive Party at Whiskey a GoGo celebrating the opening of their flagship story in Beverly Hills. As is her style lately, the musical star’s look was a work of art. Her wrapped gown, from Loewe of course, was printed with the image of a nude woman in red heels who was lost in the folds of fabric. That’s one way to hop on the recent resurgence of the “naked dress” trend while still saying modest.

She was wearing black pointed-toe heels and carrying a magenta leather bucket bag. Doja’s hair is currently bleached blonde, as are her eyebrows, and she wore bright blush high on her cheekbones.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The artist was was nominated this week for the 2023 Grammy Awards, for Record of the Year for her work on Women, and Rap Performance of the Year for “Vegas.” She responded on Twitter with a few tweets, including one that has since been deleted that read “gwammy.”

After many years of hard work and a lot of success in a difficult industry, Doja Cat is obviously trying to enjoy herself and has said as much. For example, here’s a picture of her enjoying herself at the Loewe party with actress Tessa Thompson, who was wearing an adorable knitted dress with bell sleeves and a pair of sheer tights.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Rodeo Drive space will be carrying men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces and a collection of art and pottery from artists Nairy Baghramian, Paul Pfeiffer, Tomonari Hashimoto, Joanna Constantinidis, Domingos Tótora, Peter Voulkos, Axel Vervoordt, and more.