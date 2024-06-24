If there’s one thing Daniel Roseberry and Doja Cat are going to do, it’s make a fashion moment that gets people talking. Their biggest was probably last year when the rapper showed up at Roseberry’s Schiaparelli show studded in over 30,000 hand-applied crystals and painted completely red in a look that became lodged in meme history. And while their linkup for the Fall 2024 couture show is not as audacious, it’s still got a bit of buzz.

In what seemed to be based loosely off of the brand’s spring 2024 couture show, Doja went for a woman’s power suit silhouette, with oversized, bold shoulders. Fresh off a Vogue World appearance, the star pulled on an ecru-colored coat covered in petals that gave the effect of feathers from afar. Underneath the blazer, she wore a nude bustier with sheer panels and a miniskirt paired with tights and a t-strap sandal with a ball on the bottom of the heel. Models later wore the same shoes on the runway.

Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But it’s in the accessories that the look sings. The Coachella headliner carried a gold cigarette holder that trailed smoke as she walked. Matched with the silhouette of the coat, there was something unmistakably Cruella de Vil about the addition — Doja de Vil if you will. The gold of the cig holder was kept through to the oversized, curled Schiaparelli earrings. And for a hat, she slid on a modestly-sized black cap featuring a curl of hair on the forehead. It was like your favorite Dick Tracy villain.

The look’s makeup with its high thin eyebrows and baby blue eyeshadow in a winged shape that disappeared into Doja Cat’s temples was an extreme version of what Pat McGrath had done for the models inside the show.