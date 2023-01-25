In just two seasons, Doja Cat has inserted herself as a mainstay on the Paris fashion scene. Back in October, the pop star took on Paris Fashion Week for the first time and left her golden mark, painting her entire body (multiple times), scouring archives, and fully embracing each individual designer’s aesthetic for their respective show. It’s hard to imagine how the singer could have topped the week of outrageous looks, but when Doja arrived to Paris ahead of couture week, she was ready and willing to try. So far, Doja has shown off three looks—one complete transformation, one clap back at the critiques, and one delightful palette cleanser—proving lighting may, in fact, strike twice.

By now, you’ve seen Doja’s look from the Schiaparelli show on Monday as it was nearly impossible to miss. The singer sat in the front row looking like a work of art, a red hot sculpture, the human embodiment of Dante’s Inferno. Doja wore a red red dress featuring a beaded skirt, similar to one that would later walk the runway during Daniel Roseberry’s presentation. And while the dress was gorgeous, it was the makeup that took the look to the next level. With the help of Pat McGrath, Doja found herself rendered completely red, with her chest, arms, and head covered in Swarovski crystals. The look took almost five hours to realize, and featured 30,000 hand-applied crystals. “The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance,” McGrath wrote of the result.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, the Internet had a lot to say about the unique ensemble, and memes were aplenty. It seems that the one thing that stuck with Doja, however, was one person on Twitter who insisted the look needed a lash, as Doja seems to have virtually no eye lashes in the photos from the show. “If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get,” Doja responded on her Instagram story on Wednesday morning. “See you at Viktor and Rolf,” she added with the emoji of a face wearing a fake mustache and eyebrow disguise.

Instagram/@dojacat

And when Doja arrived to the Viktor and Rolf show, it became clear why she chose that emoji for her message. The singer wore a look from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, a brown pinstripe suit featuring a jacket with comically large proportions atop a green and white ruched top. The look was interesting, but fairly tame compared to what Doja has presented in the past. It was her face, though, that made things really interesting. The singer opted out of any major makeup statement except for lashes, though she didn’t place them on her eyelids, but in the place of eyebrows, on her upper lip as a mustache, and on her chin to emulate a tiny little soul patch. Doja gave you lashes, just like you requested, and just like she said she would, and in doing so, she turned herself into the emoji.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

But Doja wasn’t done just yet. Not long after Viktor & Rolf it was time to head to the Jean-Paul Gaultier show, presented by Haider Ackermann. At that point, it seems Doja felt she’d provided enough meme fodder for the time being and opted for one of her most tame looks in awhile. The singer wore a purple leather belted knee-length dress with slightly exaggerated hips. Of course, she had to stand out in some way, and she did so by snacking on some grapes while taking photos on the step and repeat.

It’s possible that the singer always planned to embody emojis throughout couture week, starting with a red heart, moving on to the mustache man, and finishing off with a cluster of grapes. Or, that was just a happy accident, made possible by Doja’s creativity and the impressively wide range of Apple’s emoji offerings. Either way, we can count this as another successful fashion week run for Doja in the books. See you all next month to do it all over again.