The cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era reunited once again on Sunday night for the New York City premiere of the franchise’s latest film, less that one month after a red carpet in London. Once again, the stars of the beloved show dressed to the nines for the occasion, blurring the line between upstairs and downstairs ahead of the film stateside premiere this weekend.

Michelle Dockery led the way in a silver sequined Givenchy dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. The look is fairly reminiscent of the Valentino pre-fall 2022 gown Dockery wore to the first premiere, which was also long-sleeved, silver, and glittery, albeit that dress was crystal-encrusted, not sequined.

Once again, Dockery was joined by her onscreen sister, Laura Carmichael, who opted for an Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2022 dress for the evening, a black strapless number with a skirt covered in bows. Carmichael also seemed to remain on her press tour theme, considering her Giambattista Valli spring 2022 dress from London featured a giant bow across the bodice.

Arguably the edgiest look of the night was worn by Joanne Froggatt, who portrays Anna Bates in the franchise. The actress pulled a two-piece ensemble from Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2022 show, which features a sequin-covered bandeau-like top and column skirt. She kept the styling simple, allowing the dress (and her abs) to speak for itself.

It wasn’t just the Downton actresses on the red carpet on Sunday night, however. Claire Danes attended the premiere once again to support her husband, Hugh Dancy, who is making his Downton debut in the film. She matched Dancy—who wore a black Prada suit with a light blue shirt and navy tie—in a sculptural Carolina Herrera fall 2022 dress in the same blue color palette. Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski were also in attendance. The pair joined the Julian Fellowes family this year, starring as sisters Ada Brook and Agnes Van Rhijn in HBO’s Gilded Age, also created by Fellowes. While they were likely there to support their period piece family, they dressed more casually for the occasion, not wanting to steal the spotlight from the night’s stars.

