Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Match Their Knit Buckhats and Big Bags

A summer full of Dua Lipa’s establishing her reputation for style star of the season is coming to a close, and the pop star is already hinting that she might also be your source of inspiration for fall. Her boyfriend Anwar Hadid seems to think so, anyway. He’s begun to join Lipa in embracing the knitwear trend—specifically in the form of her checkered pink bucket—and as of this Wednesday, even coordinating his wardrobe with Lipa’s, taking their couple style to a new level.

While Hadid initially stepped out in London wearing a simple black tank—the same, it seems, that he just wore while vacationing with Lipa and his sister Bella while vacationing in Ibiza—he soon topped it off with a knit grey cardigan, patent leather messenger bag, baggy black pants, and again that checkered hat. The look fit the same baggy silhouette as Lipa’s, and even matched her own patent leather bag, along with practical black sneakers. As usual, her look had a bit more personality: She topped off a Flintstones t-shirt with a patent leather Balenciaga jacket, matched her bright red pants to her hat. And perhaps since Hadid has taken up wearing it, she’s gotten her hands on a new knit version, this time in stripes.

Dua Lipa in London, England on August 25, 2021. Photo by Neil Mockford/GC via Getty Images

Anwar Hadid in London, England on August 25, 2021. Photo by Neil Mockford/GC via Getty Images

Lipa and Hadid aren’t the only ones to have fallen for such an accessory. Rihanna has proven she has a whole collection of pink hats over the past couple of months, though hers are definitely bolder. Stay tuned as to whether Lipa and Hadid will join her in preferring statement versions made of faux fur.