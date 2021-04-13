Dua Lipa Serves "Goth Second Wife" in a Black Versace Robe

The pandemic is almost over. Key word being almost, so until public health experts give us the all-clear, we’ll still be spending more time at home and finding ways to stay sane. Dua Lipa reminded us about the power of wearing the most extra thing in your wardrobe, for no other reason than to feel your look and pose idly next to a giant bouquet of flowers while you wait for your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

On Instagram, Lipa shared photos of herself wearing a luxurious floor-length Versace black silk robe. With its maribou feather trim on the sleeves and plunging neckline, it harkens back to the “rich husband dying under mysterious circumstances” meme, but it also makes the last few months of lockdown easier to bear. After all, a silk robe isn’t just for solo nights at home, they’re also functional and alluring for whatever you might want to do when you can welcome post-vaccinate callers over (perhaps even your future rich husband...).

With Lipa’s post, it’s clear that the ostentatious robe has made its biggest jump from TikTok to the mainstream. Users on the platform have been raving about this $120 dramatic tiered robe which is available on Amazon and comes in a variety of colors. Most of may not be able to afford Lipa’s Versace version, but we can all appreciate the glamour of swishing around our homes in giant bell sleeves.