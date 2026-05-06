Dua Lipa Gives Jorts a Very 2014 Tumblr Girl Spin

You didn’t think Dua Lipa would leave the fashion at home during vacation, did you? The singer shared a glimpse into her and fiancé Callum Turner’s latest stop in Copenhagen, which included casual stripes and denim. However, the singer proved her prowess at elevating even the simplest pieces from her edgy, eclectic sensibility—and revived two nostalgic 2014 fashion trends in the process.

During her and Turner’s travels, Lipa posed for Instagram photos in a long-sleeved, sailor-striped Ann Demeulemeester shirt. The black and white piece was tucked into a pair of blue denim jorts with distressed hems, though it could also be cinched from long black side ties. Her look’s otherwise simple pieces were instantly nostalgic, simultaneously channeling the edgy style of 2014 from its sailor stripes and ripped denim. Both trends dominated the mid-2010’s from their specific aesthetics and grungy feel, as seen on fashion-focused stars like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevingne at the time.

Lipa’s 2014-coded outfit earned her signature whimsy from a wide-ranging mix of current trending accessories. The singer boosted her attire’s prints with a large, slouchy brown suede Phoebe Philo tote, complete with a dark brown striped pattern. A Western belt with thick silver hardware—a top spring style also seen at Coachella and Stagecoach—cinched her look with a dash of heavy metals. The musician’s ensemble was finished with smooth black heeled thong sandals, hailing from Demna’s first Gucci show, which embraced the sweeping nostalgia for similar 2000’s pieces today.

Lipa finished her outfit with glossy maroon sunglasses from Jacques Marie Mage, as well as a smattering of gleaming Bulgari rings. The finishing touches brought a punky feel to her look, utilizing subtle details to elevate its otherwise simple pieces.

However, Lipa’s trip abroad wasn’t solely a street style romp. While in Copenhagen with Turner, the star also shared snapshots of lush gardens, oysters, and lunch at Pompette—plus, per her caption, plenty of wine. The pair also enjoyed various art exhibitions on their travels, including pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Sophie Calle’s On the Hunt exhibit.

Even when you’ve honed your fashion sense, there’s always room for a nostalgic reference. After Lipa’s past nods to ‘70s, ‘90s, and 2000’s style, it’s clear the 2010’s have successfully made it into the mix.