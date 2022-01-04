Knitwear became one of the most prominent trends of 2021, likely inspired, but most definitely fueled by the many needles that were picked up and the sweaters that were crocheted during the heart of the pandemic. Suddenly, everything from bucket hats and vests were showing up in knitted varieties, and the real elasticity of the trend was proven when even knit bikinis hit the market. It’s possible that some hoped knits would stay behind in 2021, going the way of their handmade-aesthetic beaded jewelry counterpart, but we are just a few days into the new year, and style star Dua Lipa has already declared that knits in unlikely places are here to stay.

On Tuesday, the pop star shared what has now become her daily Instagram photo dump, showing off shots from the past day or so in the form of mirror selfies, blurry photos, and outfit pics. In the first slide of her latest curated selection, Lipa is seen wearing a beach day look, which features not one, but two knitted pieces.

For her day in the sun, Lipa opted for a floral bikini from Miaou’s yet-to-be-released spring/summer 2022 collection. The singer topped the swimsuit with a green sweater vest embossed with a giant strawberry from J.W. Anderson’s Resort 2022 collection. She finished off the ensemble with a green and blue bucket hat which is, you guessed it, is also knit.

If the Lipa’s getup looks familiar it’s because Hailey Bieber wore almost the exact same outfit while on vacation over the summer. She also donned the J.W. Anderson sweater on the beach, though she paired hers with a corduroy bucket hat instead of a knit one.

Of course, knits aren’t only for the beach, they can also be worn in the much more weather-appropriate cold streets of New York City, which is where Bella Hadid was just seen rocking a very eclectic bonnet and scarf from knit brand Verconiik. Safe to say, knits will remain in 2022, so either pull up that knitting for beginners video on YouTube, or get ready to shell out some major cash for these homey pieces.