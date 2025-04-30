Dua Lipa is having quite the time in New York. After attending the Chaplin Award Gala in a sheer naked dress earlier this week, the pop star took her signature fashion sense to Broadway last night in a chic off-duty look. It was understated by Dua’s standards, but her shoes made enough of a statement that she needed to show them off to the whole city. Naturally, she struck a Victoria Beckham-esque pose to jut them out of the sunroof of her black SUV.

For her night on the Great White Way, Dua slipped into a simple white t-shirt with a menswear-style suit jacket. The pop star jazzed-up those items with a pair of leather trousers from Chrome Hearts and graphic Louboutin pumps worthy of showing off. A tousled hairstyle completed the look.

As for Dua’s choice of show? The playbill positioned by her side suggested she caught Cole Escola’s Broadway sensation, Oh, Mary! about “a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.”

Dua’s Broadway jaunt follows her latest red carpet appearance on Monday evening. She slipped into a thong-baring Schiaparelli dress to attend the Chaplin Award Gala where she presented an honor to director Pedro Almodóvar. The singer added a surreal touch to her crochet look with layers upon layers of baroque gold jewelry.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s been a busy past few weeks for Dua, who kicked off the second leg of her Radical Optimism tour in late March with a string of shows across Australia and New Zealand. Both on and off the stage, the singer pulled out a bunch of fashion while on the road, wearing everything from “wrong” beach shoes to red hot performance looks. She’ll take the show to Europe in mid-May and then stateside this fall.

Next up on Dua’s busy schedule? Most likely Monday’s Met Gala, an event she’s been a regular at since her 2019 debut. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is all about tailoring and Dua’s Broadway suit jacket and leather trousers were the perfect trial run.