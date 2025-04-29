Dua Lipa Does a Surreal Twist on Sheer Dressing

Dua Lipa hasn’t walked a red carpet since last fall. The singer, currently in the middle of her Radical Optimism tour, is busy honing her stage wardrobe in between the occasional getaway with her beau, Callum Turner. Last night in New York, Dua brought a piece of her signature (sheer) vacation style with her as she returned to the step and repeat.

Dua attended the Chaplin Award Gala to present an honor to director Pedro Almodóvar in a fitted crochet dress from Schiaparelli’s fall 2025 collection. The piece featured a plunging neckline with buttons down the front. It was the type of outfit a “La Vacanza” queen like Dua would have no problem wearing seaside—her sheer number would have looked just as nice at some ritzy beach club as it did on the step and repeat yesterday.

It was Schiaparelli’s signature surreal hardware that elevated her dress to gala-appropriate. She layered a smattering of the brand’s baroque jewelry over her outfit, from a collared necklace with pearl tassels to sculptural earrings that went past her shoulders. Simple black heels and pin-straight hair finished the look.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Dua is no stranger to a bit of sheer. She regularly works skin-baring pieces into her everyday style, whether that be lace-up sports jerseys or lace catsuits. But the power of Dua’s latest look boiled down to her styling choices, particularly the jewelry she chose to wear. Without Schiaparelli’s gold statement pieces, her crochet dress may have bordered on the simple side for a red carpet setting.

Sure, Dua would have pulled it off regardless—but, sometimes, the power of naked dressing lies in the details.