On the red carpet, Dua Lipa sticks to the rules and tends to wear one designer head-to-toe. Take her out into the real world on her personal time, though, and she has a habit of putting together looks that mix several different labels and find their cohesive element in something a bit more personal. In a look she posted to Instagram this weekend, it seemed that personal element was her ongoing love for the SpongeBob SquarePants character Patrick Star.

You may recall that Lipa made her love from SpongeBob’s simple-minded but pure-hearted best friend clear when she wore a daring knit dress last fall that featured Patrick’s face as modesty covers. This time around, the basis of her outfit was from the same GCDS capsule collection, but a little less provocative: it’s a simple white sweatshirt with an image of the cartoon starfish running captioned, “Eat Pasta Run Fasta.”

Over the hoodie, she layered a beautiful Prada leather trench coat in a shade of pink reminiscent of Patrick’s own hue. She finished the outfit off with blue track pants from Eytys, Bottega Veneta sunglasses and (rather appropriately) some starfish earrings from Chopova Lowena. She was also caring a cleavage bag, an unreleased accessory from Ludovic de Saint Sernin (Lipa has something of a history of copping “It” bags-to-be before the general public). Altogether, the look mixes together so many buzzy, young designers and labels that the vibe is very “successful Ssense sale haul.”

As an added bonus, the IG gallery also includes another look assembled from designer separates. This one featured a laced top from London label Poster Girl, sweatpants from Versace, and Chrome Hearts earrings.

As it turns out, Lipa may have had other reasons to mix designers. It appears she spent the weekend hanging out with two of them: GCDS’s Giuliano Calza and de saint Sernin.