After sporting a vacation wardrobe filled with personalized twists on summer 2022 runway looks, Dua Lipa is back in the office—at least, according to the latest look she posted on Instagram. For dinner with her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the “Levitating” singer chose business casual, with a few elements of Dua Lipa’s signature style. She wore a Dion Lee pinstriped blazer and a leather-look bandeau with a halter neck. Her black trousers, which bore a cutout at the fly, had thin straps at the top that tied around her waist in the shape of an “x.” A black leather bag with a silver chain strap completed the outfit, and of course, Dua did not go without tons of jewelry.

Chunky silver hoops, and a ring on nearly every finger—including one of the Union Jack—complimented her beauty, which consisted of a smoky eye with dramatic winged liner and silvery shadow in the corners of her lids. (In her Instagram story, Dua Lipa said she’d done the makeup herself, adding that she’d “been playing around” with creating her own beauty looks.)

Since she wasn’t in attendance at this year’s Met Gala (she told her Instagram followers she wouldn’t make it to fashion’s biggest night due to shooting the movie Argylle, in which she was recently cast), we’re relying on Dua Lipa’s artful Instagram posts to hold us over for fashion inspiration—and she’s been delivering in spades since traveling to Albania with her mother, father, boyfriend Anwar, and brother and sister over the summer.

Although she isn’t seen in a boxy jacket too often—Lipa has spent the past few months opting for printed, slinky dresses; bikinis, and wrap skirts—the pinstripe look is categorically Dua Lipa, to a T. She loves a cutout, can’t say no to hardware accents, and will always show a little skin, even if it’s tied up in straps.

There was one recent sighting, however, of Dua wearing a jacket and slacks—another instance in which the “We’re Good” singer made officewear her own. During her family vacation, she visited the Albanian Royal Residence wearing a salmon-colored suit with statement shoulders, bare chest peeking out from beneath her lapels.