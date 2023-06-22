Dua Lipa is many things—a musician, publisher, and most recently, a Versace designer. But judging by her latest Instagram post, she also seems to take pride in maintaining her status as a fashion chameleon. Less than 24 hours after posing in risqué swimwear, the singer switched out her bikini for, well, a more scholarly style.

The pop star shared snaps in a two-piece look skewed more towards the halls of a library than the beaches of ‘La Vacanza’ (the name of her capsule collection with Donatella Versace). The brown two-piece set featured a bomber-style cropped jacket and a pleated below-the-knee skirt. She accessorized the geek chic look like any it-girl would, with a pair of round-framed glasses, a leather mini bag, and layers of gold jewelry.

And if the bralette that she fitted underneath the jacket looks familiar, that’s because it’s been worn nearly every fashion girl over the past year. The semi-sheer Miu Miu piece added a trendy touch the otherwise neutral palette of the look. “Call me beep me if u wanna reach me,” she captioned the post, in a nod to the khaki-wearing tendencies of Kim Possible.

Like counterparts Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, Lipa is no stranger to Miu Miu’s sets. But this look marks one of the first time’s she worn their more lingerie-style pieces. In the past, she’s mainly stuck with the Italian brand’s mix-and-match pieces like cropped jackets, cardigans, and mini skirts.

While Lipa’s look is a departure from her pastel ensembles of late, it is entirely in line with her recent string of literary-related projects. She started a Service95 (her publishing venture) Book Club where chooses a monthly title to discuss with her fans.

“Ever since I can remember, anywhere I go I take a book with me,” she said on Instagram. “Reading is an incredibly important part of my life and one of my biggest joys. I’m so excited to start the Service95 Book Club where we can share that joy of discovery with each other.”

The Service95 website also dives into topics like immigration, LGBQTIA+ rights, and social justice and on her podcast she talks with figures like Greta Gerwig, Pedro Almodóvar, among others. We love a multi-talented it-girl.

