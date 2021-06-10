When it comes to her high-class cowgirl moment, don’t tell Dua Lipa to stop. Even though there’s not a giant floating egg in sight like there was in her rodeo clown-themed “Love Again” video, Lipa seems intent on bringing what you might call her “Duanne”-era into the summer.

“Having a cowgirl moment,” she confirms in the captain of her latest Instagram upload. The singer pairs a buffalo-check Miu Miu cropped jacket with jorts, a red bikini top, a rodeo-ready belt, and Burberry’s Olympia bag for a very western-inspired look. Swipe through, and you’ll find she’s completed the look with knee-high cowboy boots in brown. Yes, her tie-dye patterned nails are giving more of a “hippie” vibe, but cowgirls can always rep peace, love, and understanding too (especially during Pride month).

While this look does not include a cowboy hat, she did upload some photos of herself in a sparkly, blue one earlier this week (paired with a pink bikini). She also uploaded a photo last week of herself hanging out with an actual horse. Of course, coming into contact with horses from time to time seems to be just one of the perks of dating Anwar Hadid. His sisters are two of fashion’s most-noted horse girls, after all.

Though, fans of Lipa may have noticed something else about her recent Instagram aside from her sudden Dolly Parton-esque style. She also seems to be staying in a house with recording equipment strewn about. Swipe through to the final slide of her most recent upload, and you’ll see her standing in front of a production setup with the content of the monitor hastily scribbled out. There have been rumors that Lipa is eager to quickly follow up on her breakthrough Future Nostalgia era. So, the question is: is she just having a fun cowgirl moment with regards to summer fashion, or are the fits a hint at the type of music she’s recording? She wouldn’t be the first pop princess to find herself inspired by a bit of Country Western. Madonna, Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue have all gone down that dusty backcountry trail before, too.