Dua Lipa Celebrates “Cold Heart” Going No. 1 With an Elton John Tribute

Dua Lipa always makes a look her own—whether that calls for bending the biggest trends of the summer to fit her vacation style wardrobe or attending the first birthday party of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai, while wearing head-to-toe Thom Browne. And on Friday, she took to Instagram to celebrate the newly minted number-one status of her song with Elton John, “Cold Heart,” which topped the UK charts as of October 15.

Of course, she did so in an incredibly Dua Lipa fashion: paying homage to John while simultaneously staying true to her own aesthetic. Lipa posted pictures of herself sprawled out on a piano, wearing an Elton John t-shirt she “of course...wore to the studio” that day, as she explained in her caption. To really Dua-fy it, though, she added in a visible thong strap, a gray blazer with pinstripe lining, and a pair of oversize, purple-tinted Tom Ford sunglasses—no doubt a nod to John’s signature eyewear.

“UK NUMBER 1 BABY—COLD HEART,” Lipa wrote in all caps. “Sharing this moment with my musical hero and dear friend means the world to me!! What a magical day and journey this has been.”

Showing off her trophy from the Official Charts Company, Lipa paired her look with red nails, a gold watch, and a diamond ring on her middle finger.

John also posted his celebration on Friday, opting for a tweet that showed off his red-lens glasses, a bouquet of flowers, and his own award.

Although John didn’t put on an outfit homage to Lipa, his waffle robe looks elevated enough to fill the chic quotient.

“Cold Heart” reaching number one comes nearly 50 years after John made his U.K. chart debut with “Your Song,” which reached number 7 in 1971. The accolade is also a milestone: it places him as the first artist in history to receive a U.K. top 10 single over the span of six different decades.