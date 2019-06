Choosing the flashiest look worn by Elton John is a difficult task. The word "iconic" gets thrown around loosely these days, but for 40 years, John has made his mark as the pop star who will stop at nothing to incorporate feathers, sparkles, and those iconic, larger-than-life tinted spectacles into his wardrobe. He's been a Versace muse, a Gucci muse, and an inspiration to contemporary pop icons (just look at the costume Harry Styles wore for Halloween last year, inspired by John's bedazzled Dodgers baseball uniform he wore in the '70s). Simply put, the man has always had a knack for sartorial embellishment, from his "Pinball Wizard" days to his appearance on the Rocketman press tour red carpets. Here, a look back at his most outrageous, over-the-top ensembles.