Style Evolution

A Visual History of Elton John's Flashiest, Larger-than-Life Looks

Choosing the flashiest look worn by Elton John is a difficult task. The word "iconic" gets thrown around loosely these days, but for 40 years, John has made his mark as the pop star who will stop at nothing to incorporate feathers, sparkles, and those iconic, larger-than-life tinted spectacles into his wardrobe. He's been a Versace muse, a Gucci muse, and an inspiration to contemporary pop icons (just look at the costume Harry Styles wore for Halloween last year, inspired by John's bedazzled Dodgers baseball uniform he wore in the '70s). Simply put, the man has always had a knack for sartorial embellishment, from his "Pinball Wizard" days to his appearance on the Rocketman press tour red carpets. Here, a look back at his most outrageous, over-the-top ensembles.
Photo of Elton JOHN
Val Wilmer/Getty Images
1/34

Elton John during his first publicity pictures in 1968. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

George Wilkes Archive/Getty Imagaes
2/34

Elton John wearing a patched denim jacket circa 1972. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

David Warner Ellis/Getty Images
3/34

Elton John performing live in concert circa 1973. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

GAB Archive/Getty Images
4/34

Elton John wearing a red suit, glasses and a cane in 1973. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

David Warner Ellis/Getty Images
5/34

Elton John performing circa 1973. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Robert Knight Archive/Getty Images
6/34

Elton John performing in 1974. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

David Redfern/Getty Images
7/34

Elton John at the Hammersmith Odeon circa 1974. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
8/34

Elton John performs at an open-air concert in May 1974 in Watford, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
9/34

Elton John plays the song "Pinball Wizard" in the The Who's rock opera movie Tommy, which was released on March 26, 1975 in the United Kingdom. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
10/34

Elton John performs in concert circa 1975 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Chris Walter/Getty Images
11/34

Elton John during his 1975 performance at Dodger Stadium. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images
12/34

Elton John as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 23, 1975, wearing a suit emblazoned with the names of stars, including his own. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
13/34

Elton John attends an event wearing a white suit and white hat in circa 1977. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
14/34

Elton John performs in concert circa 1976 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

GAMMA/Getty Images
15/34

Elton John performs with Miss Piggy in 1978. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Images Press/Getty Images
16/34

Elton John circa 1978 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
17/34

Elton John wears a Statue Of Liberty costume for a portrait session in circa 1980 in New York City, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
18/34

Elton John performs at the 10th anniversary party for MCA records wearing a sequined cowboy hat with stars on it at the Palomino Club in August 1980 in North Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Hulton Deutsch/Getty Images
19/34

Elton John at Hammersmith Odeon in 1982. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Richard E. Aaron/Getty Images
20/34

Elton John performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden, New York on August 04 1982. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Express/Getty Images
21/34

Elton John performing on December 3, 1984. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

David McGough/Getty Images
22/34

Elton John in black and white tuxedo, wearing sunglasses on December 1, 1984. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bettmann/Getty Images
23/34

Elton John performing at the Universal Amphitheatre in 1986. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images
24/34

Elton John at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, August 23, 1986. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
25/34

Elton John and boyfriend David Furnish at home in London for Elton's 40th birthday party in 1987. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images
26/34

Elton John sighted on June 25, 1987 at Nicky Blair's Restaurant in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
27/34

Elton John in 1988. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

David Lefranc/Getty Images
28/34

Elton John attends the 1989 Victoires de la Musique ceremony. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
29/34

Elton John wearing overalls and a large cross necklace in 1991. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Getty Images
30/34

Elton John attends a Gianni Versace book launch party at his store on London's Bond Street in 1995. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images
31/34

Elton John attends 42nd Annual Grammy Awards on February 23, 2000 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
32/34

Elton John performs live at Twickenham Stoop on June 3, 2017 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
33/34

Elton John attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Tony Barson/Getty Images
34/34

Elton John attends the screening of Rocket Man during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019 in Cannes, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

