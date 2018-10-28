Halloween may technically be the 31st of October, but Saturday the 27th was the night of Halloweekend, and all our favorite celebrities went for it with their costumes this year. Gone are the days of celebrity Halloween costumes that are ironic non-costumes, a clever pun dress-up, or the sly reference only the cool kids get. Maybe it's the news or the continued Instagram-ification of the culture, but everybody's outfits were big, bright, and obvious. In a good way! Halloween lets us take a break from being ourselves and just have a night of fun, and the rich and famous are no exception. So here's everyone we recognized out and about this weekend:

John Legend dressed as Prince Charming for his daughter Luna, a princess.

Loading View on Instagram

Gabrielle Union went Full Ska as Gwen "Just A Girl" Stefani .

Loading View on Instagram

Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart of Riverdale were Pedro and Napoleon from Napoleon Dynamite .

Loading View on Instagram

Jessica Alba and her business partner Kelly Sawyer rocked the Prehistoric Chic as Wilma And Betty from The Flintstones .

Loading View on Instagram

Jaime King was a...star princess? Glitter queen? She had a crown.

Pinterest Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Taylor Hill was a disco hippie.

Loading View on Instagram

Chloe Grace Moretz and Kaitlyn Dever fulfilled our dreams of a Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan pairs skate:

Loading View on Instagram

Honestly not sure what sisters Rumer and Scout Willis are here. Cowboys? Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid except they both have mustaches? There's a reference here and we are missing it, sorry:

Pinterest Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Meanwhile, at the second Casamigos Tequila Halloween party (Friday night's was in Los Angeles, Saturday's was in Las Vegas)...

George Clooney made an appearance! He and Rande Gerber were co-captains of Spirited Airlines (har har har) while Cindy Crawford was their hard-working flight attendant. Normative, but we will allow it:

Pinterest Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kendall Jenner dressed as a fembot from the Austin Powers movies (which have aged pretty well and should be more of a thing!):

Pinterest Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

And our celebrity Halloween costume winner of the night? Soko, nine months pregnant, as the Virgin Mary.

Loading View on Instagram

