As the threat of domestic terrorism looms, amid the chaos of the midterm elections, the devastation of climate change and the veritable roller coaster of emotion that is the Pete Davidson-Ariana Grande situation , there is the annual Casamigos Halloween party. Some institutions are just too big to fail.

Casamigos Tequila, of course, is the ultra-successful tequila brand founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, who reportedly sold it for somewhere near $1 billion last year. And while in years past, the Halloween bash drew Clooney and his wife Amal, this year they were not in attendance, but about half of Hollywood was. Below, we have a breakdown of all of the costumes from Friday night's festivities. There were a lot of wigs!

The hosts of the evening, Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford , dressed as David Bowie/Ziggy Stardust and Blondie front woman Debbie Harry, respectively, and posed with Diddy , who either came in costume as an airline pilot or had a shift later at Uber For Jets (a service we just made up that should definitely exist).

The Gerbers' cheekboned offspring, Presley and Kaia Gerber , both models, continued the family tradition of dressing as punk rock stars: Kaia went as Joan Jett and Presley as, well, a somewhat generic punk rocker? He looks good, though.

Harry Styles probably won the night in his Elton John ensemble, making us wish fervently that we could retroactively cast him in the upcoming biopic (though Taron Egerton will probably be...just fine!).

Teen Netflix heartthrobs Ross Butler and Noah Centineo had a little fun, with Butler as Wolverine and Centineo as Gaston from Beauty and the Beast .

Supermodel Karolina Kurkova was probably dressed as something other than the Babadook but since it's Halloween, let's just call it the Babadook. In any case, it's a baba- look :

Nicky Hilton went as sister Paris in her iconic sparkly slip dress from Paris' 21st birthday , while Paris herself went as a sexy creature:

Which sexy creature? Good question. The face on her chest suggests a bird, or perhaps a Furbie, while the wings on her boots are distinctly butterfly-shaped. The ears are generically animal-looking, and her headpiece features a horn that could only mean "unicorn." So uh, your guess is as good as ours.

Zoe Kravitz dressed as a...hungover vampire? A sobering reminder of the dangers of too much Casamigos tequila? Please tell us.

Olivia Munn went as Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians , which is not problematic since Munn is indeed half-Chinese.

Finally, Nina Dobev wore the most puzzlingly creative costume of the night. Truly, the only explanation that seems to fit is that it's a literal Star Is Born , but let's let the outfit speak for itself.

