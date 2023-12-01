W Editors Share Their Top Holiday Gifts

What makes for a great gift is, of course, a matter of personal taste. But if you ask enough stylish, plugged-in people what’s on their lists of things to give and get this season, chances are you’ll get a fabulous spread of varied and unexpected ideas, ranging from high-tech beauty tools to thoughtful homewares, luxe fragrances and even a delectable mocktail. To get a sense of the best of the best, we polled the W staff for their top holiday gift picks. Scroll through to see what they’re eyeing and buying.

“I've been trying to be in my blowout era for two years now, and I think it's time I finally commit. I'm a pretty low lift girl when it comes to getting ready so I have the Dyson Airwrap on my list in the hopes that it will make this new phase hassle free.” - Tori López, Associate Market Editor

“I am giving my best friends treatments from Raquel New York. Raquel's facials have truly transformed my skin, and I try to see her as often as possible. She prepped my skin for my wedding, and she also saved my skin during pregnancy! Her new Tribeca studio is serene and a great place for some much needed self care before, during and after the holidays.” - Sara Moonves, Editor in Chief

“It has been a life goal of mine to own a tennis bracelet. I am glad it took me so long to be able to afford one, because then I wouldn’t have been able to purchase this perfectly dainty one from Catbird. For anyone who cherishes delicate, wearable jewelry with a bit of sparkle, it’s a foolproof gift.” - Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor, Menswear Director

“My friends love hosting dinner parties at home, so I love giving gifts that make their spaces feel special and cozy. Everything from Carolina Irving & Daughters pieces that does exactly that, especially this hand painted vase from the south of Spain.” - Allia Alliata Di Montereale, Senior Style Editor

“Good lighting is the best gift you can give. Anyone who’s ever lived in a New York City rental has had to contend with ugly light fixtures that can’t be changed without a complicated to-do. This new brand makes chic fabric shades that cover up eyesore ceiling mounts using only magnets and Command strips. Perfect for anyone who’s sprucing up a new or temporary space.” - AAdM

“If you have any fitness-oriented loved ones in your life, you need to introduce them to LEAD. I’ve been wearing the same athletic brands for years, but their leggings are genuinely the best I have ever tried.” - AAdM

“If you’re kind enough to house or feed me this holiday season, you’ll be getting this amazing Aesop gift kit. It comes with an exfoliating hand wash that makes your bathroom feel like a spa, a matching hand balm, and an enlivening floral room spray to spritz before welcoming guests.” - Che Baez, Associate Visuals Editor

“For your friend who’s always on the go, 111SKIN’s trio of hydrogel eye masks is the best companion for holiday travel. The jetsetter in your life and their post-new-year’s undereye shadow will thank you.” - CB

“Fragrance is highly personal, so it can be a tricky thing to gift. But I’m always looking for the next amazing fragrance I’ll wear throughout the new year, and Perfumehead’s Moon Flower is on my list of things to gift to myself. The scent is a combination of Tuberose, Night-Blooming Jasmine and Blood Orange.” - CB

“Someone very special in my life will receive a pair of knee-high, cream-colored boots from LaBucq—and that very special someone might just be me. I love the western-meets-mod look of this style in particular, but in the event it sells out, I would happily settle for a pair of their cheerful Mary Janes in the Robin's Egg Blue shade. (Olivia Rodrigo recently wore the same pair in a lovely, iridescent navy.)” - Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

“Name a more potent flex than having a sumptuous hand soap in your bathroom when guests come over. I plan on gifting Loewe's Tomato Leaves soap to my best friend, who is a consummate host. The scent is fresh and timeless, and the bottle is sure to last long after ‘Tomato Girl Summer's’ end.” - MW

“I recently became a stepmom to the cutest little Bichon-Poodle, Hank. His father isn’t quite the fashionista, so I’m stepping in to help Hank express himself through pup fashion and accessories. The bright and bold designs from Little Beast are a fabulous gift for the animal lover in your life.” - Oona Wally, Associate Visuals Director

“Since I discovered the art of air frying, cooking has become so joyful! The geniuses at Our Place have made it even more so. Their Wonder Oven comes in cute colors (four hues in addition to two limited edition ones) and its petite size makes it perfect for those with next-to-nothing counter space (like me).” - Trang Chuong, Research Manager

“In the two months since I’ve had my Rhode lip tint in Toast, it has become a daily essential, leaving the gaggle of other lip glosses and sticks in my purse ripe with envy. To them I say, ‘Sorry ladies, but you’ll have to take your complaints up with Mrs. Bieber.’ While the tints are currently sold out, the glossy grin guaranteed on anyone gifted this set is well worth the waitlist.” - Ysenia Valdez, Senior Social Media Editor

“I gifted my mom a pair of De Maria sandals last year, and while she has taken them off since, she has done so begrudgingly. The brand makes the shoes using discarded materials from factories in Mexico. They also make one-of-a-kind bags and small leather goods in an array of fun colors.” - YV

“Give the gift of healthy, shiny, smell-good hair. Any one of these items singularly would made for a great stocking-stuffer, but all three together? Now, that’s what I call a Grade A Gift. (Fingers-crossed their microfiber towel is back in stock soon so you can get one for yourself while you’re at it!)” - YV

“We all know men's fashion is all about quiet luxury these days. This flannel overshirt by Brunello Cucinelli takes the concept to a whole new level.” - Armand Limnander, Executive Editor

“For my younger sister, who’s spending her first winter at school abroad, I’ve got my eye on one of The Series’ cozy balaclavas to keep her warm. This one is made from yarn sourced from sustainably grown bamboo trees.” - Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

“It’s nice to add a bit of whimsy to the object permanently glued to your hand, and I love these custom phone cases from Memor Studio. To make the cases, they press unique vintage heirlooms on a clay-like background to create what looks like a mosaic, turning the sleek tech of an iPhone into a portable piece of art.” - CV

“The greatest gift you can give to a fellow New Yorker is a reason to leave their apartment that doesn’t automatically cost them a minimum of $30 each time. Museum membership, which in the case comes with unlimited free entry, can be a surprisingly affordable way to gift someone instant plans during an otherwise boring Sunday of their choice. It also supports the arts, encourages your giftee’s sense of culture, does not need to be shoved into carry-on luggage, and is 100% tax deductible.” - Kyle Munzenrieder, Senior Editor, News & Strategy

“This is a perfect winter fragrance. It’s one of my favorite perfumes, with classic undertones, yet it feels very modern. It can be difficult to find a gift for a dad but this one does it for me. It’s also a beautiful object and is the right size to go into a carry-on or a Christmas stocking!” - Charles Levai, Creative Director at Large

“For design lovers like myself, or anyone who wants to get the most out of their furniture, this multifunctional piece would make for a thoughtful gift. It would be hard for me to decide between using it as a beautiful side table or as a rack to display my magazine collection.” - Ashley Peña, Digital Designer

“I’ve been eyeing this top for a while, and now might be the time to invest in one. This Mexico City-based brand makes the most out of their deadstock fabrics with such a fun take on the staple white long-sleeved blouse. And who doesn’t love ribbons during the holidays?” - AP

“Don’t believe the haters who say candles aren’t great gifts. This Celine number is for all my friends who used to stay out dancing into the wee hours before they discovered the magic of a 6 p.m. dinner reservation and a 10 p.m bedtime. With hints of nicotine, patchouli, vanilla and musk, this scent conjures memories of those wild evenings, without the hangover.” - Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director

“While I, for one, won’t be partaking in the pantless trend any time soon, I think most folks can get behind a chic pair of boxer shorts for lounging around the house during the holidays. The New York-based and Black-owned home goods brand Linoto offers ultra-soft linen styles that are upcycled from its leftover fabric. Your cousins, nieces, and nephews will appreciate this stylish, sustainable alternative to those silly “Ho-Ho-Ho” pairs that Grandma always gives them.” - KC

“I love giving home gifts that are both useful and elegant. This chic little dish carved from solid oak is a lovely way to elevate the experience of emptying your pockets after walking in the front door. Plus, it meshes beautifully with either traditional or more modern decor.” - Andrea Whittle, Features Director

“The first time I wore these trousers to the office, a colleague asked me if they were from The Row. If that’s not the highest compliment, I don’t know what is! I’ll be gifting a pair to my very stylish sister-in-law, who I know will appreciate their sharp, tailored look and supreme comfort.” - AW

“I’m giving my mother, who’s known for her fabulous natural curls, a tub of this luxurious mask. It leaves your tresses soft, glossy and hydrated—the perfect remedy for the dead of winter and the inevitable hair crises that come with it.” - AW

“I find most premixed mocktails and non-alcoholic aperitifs either too cloying, disappointingly flat or just plain weird. This is genuinely delicious, with a bright citrus flavor and a subtle kick from habanero pepper. I’ll be bringing a bottle of this along as a holiday party hostess gift for drinkers and non-drinkers alike.” - AW

“I have been following Seth Rogen’s journey as a ceramicist for some time now. His exploration of gloopy glazes was awesome to watch. As someone who started doing pottery a few years ago, it was inspiring to witness him evolve. I’m not sure if he still makes the items for his brand Houseplant himself, but the All-in-One Rolling Tray is a piece of art.” - Ivana Cruz, Senior Designer