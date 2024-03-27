Eiza González’s Best Red Carpet Moments Always Leave a Mark

We all know Eiza González—actress in action films like Bloodshot and Ambulance. But did you know, long before she got in the passenger seat in Baby Driver, she was making a name for herself in Mexico, first as a teen star in telenovelas like Floricienta and Lola, érase una vez? For seven years, González starred in popular Mexican sitcoms, while also launching her singing career. Her big break in America came in 2013, when she was cast in her first English-speaking part in From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, taking over the role originated by Salma Hayek in the 1996 film. From there, the projects kept coming in, and González quickly became an action darling. Her notoriety in the US has allowed her to take on many red carpets over the past decade or so, and it’s been interesting to see how González has brought her Latin American flare to the US fashion scene. She has really embraced American designers over the years, opting to wear LaQuan Smith, Prabal Gurung, and Michael Kors, though she loves to dip her two into the European brands and wear Chanel, Prada, and Burberry as well. Now, the actress is promoting not one, but two new projects—her new Netflix show, 3 Body Problem, and the WWII action movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare—so get ready for a whole lot more González in your lives. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at her best red carpet moments as we wait to see what she wears next.

2024: The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Photo Call Variety/Variety/Getty Images González had fun teasing the classic idea of menswear by pairing a white bowtie-adorned vest with a flowing skirt, both conceived by bridal designer Suzie Turner.

2024: 3 Body Problem Special Screening Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a Chanel spring 2024 drop waist dress to the premiere of her new Netflix show.

2024: SXSW; 3 Body Problem Premiere Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images González promoted her show in Texas wearing a fun, fringe-covered Prada look, likely inspired by the brand’s spring 2024 collection.

2023: The Prince’s Trust Gala John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress did not skimp on glamour for the Prince’s Trust Gala in 2023. González attended the event in a copper Oscar de la Renta gown, covered in 3D butterfly appliques.

2023: Extrapolations Premiere Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images González went for a more demure look at the premiere of her Apple TV+ show, opting to wear a white Stella McCartney fall 2023 dress with lace details and an asymmetric skirt.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress showed off the unexpected slit in her light blue, feather-adorned Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images González paired her orange sequined LaQuan Smith spring 2023 dress with a gorgeous Bulgari diamond bib.

2022: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Met Gala Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress went for old Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe-esque glamour at the Met Gala in 2022, attending the event in a crystal and feather-covered halter gown with a matching jacket from Michael Kors Collection.

2022: Ambulance UK Premiere Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images A blonde González showed off a simple, yet effective cobalt blue, crystal-trimmed Burberry dress at the UK premiere of her film, Ambulance.

2021: The Fashion Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images This eccentric, patterned look is from none other than Rabanne, of course, and only González could pull off such an eye-catching ensemble.

2021: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images González loves some subtle crystals (if such a phenomenon even exists), which could be why the actress was drawn to this red hot Atelier Versace gown for the 2021 Met Gala.

2020: Bloodshot Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Of course González had to wear a blood red dress to the premiere of her action film, Bloodshot. This sheer, crystal-covered number is courtesy of Christopher Kane fall 2020.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Though González didn’t attend the Oscars in 2020, she did dress up like the award for the show’s after party with the help of a Galvan dress.

2019: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Premiere Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Many wouldn’t dare wear velvet in the summer, but González made this halter-top look from Lanvin fall 2019 work.

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images González attended her first-ever Met Gala in a look by Prabal Gurung that mixed sensuality with purity in the most unexpected way.

2018: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress smartly kept her first Oscar look simple and let the gorgeous yellow of this Ralph Lauren spring 2018 dress do most of the talking.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images When it was time for the after party, however, González was ready to mix things up a bit, and she changed into this Schiaparelli spring 2017 couture dress with a matching shawl.

2018: W Magazine Best Performances Party Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images González looked gorgeous in a velvet Dior fall 2018 dress, featuring a constellation-adorned skirt.

2017: Baby Driver Mexico City Premiere Victor Chavez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course, González had to pull out all the stops when she returned to her hometown for the Baby Driver premiere, and the actress opted to wear this intricately embroidered Zuhair Murad pre-fall 2017 suit for the occasion.

2017: Baby Driver European Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In London, González went for a more romantic look, attending the premiere in a beautiful, layered Marchesa resort 2017 gown with Grecian draping and flowers blooming throughout.

2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress went simple (if you think sequins are simple) for the Oscar after party in 2017, wearing a Prabal Gurung dress with little-to-no accessories.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In order to add some intrigue to her simple, butter yellow silk dress by J.C. Obando, González opted to throw on a matching cape.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Clearly, González wanted to make a statement at her first Vanity Fair Oscar party, because the actress arrived in a sheer gown with a lowcut neckline and hip-skimming slit.

2014: Latin Grammy Awards C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images González was hard to miss in a golden, halter neck dress with a tulle skirt at the Latin Grammys in 2014.

2014: Casi Treinta Premiere Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images The actress showed off the completely open back of her dress at the premiere of her film, Casi Treinta, in 2014.

2013: Premios Juventud John Parra/WireImage/Getty Images It was all about the accessories for González at the 2013 Premios Juventud. The actress decorated her gold and white short set with red peep toe pumps and enough necklaces to last a lifetime.

2011: InStyle Mexico’s 5th Anniversary Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images González celebrated the fifth anniversary of InStyle Mexico in a colorful, patterned dress with a contrasting, leaopard print belt.

2009: Los Premios MTV Mexico Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images Were you a star in the aughts if you didn’t wear a bandage dress at one point?