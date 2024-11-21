Statement belts are on the comeback, but don’t expect Elizabeth Olsen to just wrap the accessory around her waist and call it a day. Last night, the actress quite literally belted herself into a second-skin dress that was marked by some risqué, BDSM-style detailing at the back.

Olsen donned a burgundy leather mini from Mugler’s fall 2024 collection to attend a Flaunt Magazine party in Los Angeles. The piece featured various drapes and pulls that hugged Olsen’s figure and a textured sleeve detail extending from one side. This wine-like shade of burgundy red has been all over celebrities recently, and Olsen only further leaned into the trend with her styling choices. She accented her dress with semi-sheer tights, crimson heels, and a matching lip color.

Celebrities as a whole have been wearing burgundy in a traditional “fall” way—think baggy two-piece suiting, knit sweaters. But the back of Olsen’s dress, which was loosely fastened with about half a dozen black belts, certainly turned up the temperature on the autumnal color.

Max Christiansen/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Olsen only showed off the front side of her dress when posing for photos during the event. But if we’re to go by Anya Taylor-Joy—who wore the exact same piece during her Furiosa press tour this spring—Olsen’s look was even more of a statement from behind.

Unlike Olsen, who opted to wear matching tights underneath her dress, Taylor-Joy went sans undergarments.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

This Mugler dress is quite the departure stylistically for Olsen. While the actress will occasionally take a risk with a panstless moment here and there, she’s usually in some sort of demure cocktail dress or slick power suiting—the latter is usually from her younger sister’s cult label, The Row.

But in the rule-breaking spirit of the Olsen girls, it was only natural that Elizabeth would pick out this particular deep red dress to wear amid a sea of relatively mundane burgundy outfits this fall.