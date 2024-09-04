One minute skin is in. The next “demure” is the on-trend allure. How to keep up? Well, Ella Emhoff and Emily Ratajkowski both found the answer. Attending the Proenza Schouler show, the unofficial start to this year’s New York Fashion Week, the pair found two chic, and very different, modest twists on the classic crop top.

Emhoff—just days after her stylish rendezvous at the Democratic National Convention in support of her stepmom, Kamala Harris—slipped into an midriff-baring knit vest. The sleeveless piece featured a v-neck shape and a cut-out detail along the midsection. Emhoff matched her vest with a semi-sheer maxi skirt, a padded clutch bag, and black slip-on shoes. She topped everything off with a “no makeup” makeup look and blue-tinted shades.

The model put on the all-black outfit to attend Proenza Schouler’s spring 2025 show which was held in a sunlit warehouse in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The brand’s designers, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, presented their latest collection two days prior to the official start of New York Fashion Week. But if Emhoff’s fashion week track record is any indication, expect to see her out and about in the Big Apple over the next few days. Even if her stepmom is in the midst of a high-stakes presidential campaign.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski, a NYFW front row fixture, donned a razor-sharp crop top that included a few key differences when compared to Emhoff’s. Her vest was designed with a high turtleneck collar and a body-con fit that hugged the model’s figure in all the right places. Like Emhoff, she also opted for a statement maxi skirt, though her version was designed with a high waist and dramatic pleats. The model carried a cherry red bag and wore some slick heel boots.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

With their show looks, Emhoff and Ratajkowski managed to present two different twists on monochrome dressing all the while channeling their wardrobe signatures. There’s Emhoff’s brand of elevated art school aesthetics and, of course, Ratajkowski’s sultry model off-duty leanings.