Elle Fanning is showing everyone who’s boss. Last night in London, the actress hit pause on her recent run of glitzy gala gowns in favor of menswear-style suiting—neck tie and all.

Fanning, joined by her A Complete Unknown co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro, attended a photo call for the James Mangold film in a look from Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 runway show. She slipped into a light blue and white pinstripe button down which she tucked into pleated dress pants and a matching suit jacket. Fanning topped everything with a thick black belt, chocolate brown sling-back pumps, and a patterned navy tie.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fanning’s Saint Laurent number, which debuted back in Paris this past September, went down the runway with some very geek chic glasses and chunky gold jewelry. Fanning isn’t the only star proving that ties are for the girls, too—the likes of Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber have all incorporated the office accessory into their red carpet and going-out looks recently. Like those stars, what set Fanning’s accessory choices apart from stuffy offices types is her styling. She contrasted more masculine elements of her look with traditionally feminine touches like her red lip, coiffed blonde hair, and pointed-toe shoes.

For another photo call last month, Fanning slipped into even more tailoring, courtesy of Bottega Veneta. Though this outfit was worn sans neck tie.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Of course, it hasn’t been all suiting for Fanning throughout the course of her A Complete Unknown press tour. In fact, the actress and her stylist Samantha McMillen have been focusing on mainly classic Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. In Los Angeles, the actress donned a white Gucci dress and ’60s pig tails. And for the film’s New York premiere last week, she slipped into a butter yellow Prada gown that she accented with stunning Tiffany & Co. jewels and her signature red lipstick.

Simply, Fanning is proving that she can do it all.