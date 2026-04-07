No matter how broad, Elle Fanning will always commit to a theme. The youngest Fanning sister’s embraced the art of subtle and maximalist method dressing, whether she’s on the Met Gala red carpet or promoting her latest project. Case in point: the press tour for her new Hulu series Margot’s Got Money Troubles, which officially kicks off this week.

For a cast appearance at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday, Fanning was elegantly outfitted in a pale pink silk dress from Alberta Ferretti’s Fall 2026 collection. Designed by creative director Lorenzo Serafini, the long-sleeved piece featured a midi-length skirt, gathered waistline, and draped handkerchief neckline. The dress was complete with a delicate allover floral pattern, which gave the formal style a distinctly vintage feel.

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Her look was simply accessorized with gold Cartier rings. To contrast and complement Fanning’s feminine dress, stylist Elizabeth Stewart finished the star’s look with triple-strapped Miu Miu pumps. The glossy deep red pair featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thin stiletto heels, given a sultry touch by three long, asymmetric buckled upper straps. The subversive shoe added an edgy, slightly preppy base to Fanning’s ladylike attire, smoothly coordinated by its pink and red color pairing.

The use of Miu Miu’s buckled pumps was an especially sharp option, given the shoe’s it-status as a defining 2020’s footwear style. First appearing in multiple colors as a kitten-heeled pump in the brand’s Fall 2023 show, the buckled slingback was quickly worn by stars like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Lori Harvey. Once it became available on the wider market, the it-girl shoe regularly sold out—particularly in its dark cherry-red colorway—and was released in a higher heel height. Today, the shoe’s reign has continued with its cheeky merge of formal heels and Mary Janes, and shows no signs of slowing down. It’s also cemented Miu Miu’s status for creating it-shoe trends each season, from hiking cord-strapped flip-flops to monkstrap loafers, chunky clogs, and crystal-coated slides.

Mia Goth in Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 show. Courtesy of Miu Miu

The contrast of traditional and modern feminine aesthetics is also at play onscreen in Margot’s Got Money Troubles. Out on April 15, the comedic drama series follows cash-strapped Margot (Fanning) as she navigates motherhood—and pursues a lucrative OnlyFans career—after becoming pregnant by her college professor. Nick Offerman and Michelle Pfeiffer also round out the cast as Margot’s parents, marking Fanning’s latest onscreen appearance with Pfeiffer after 2019’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

As Fanning’s appearances for her latest TV venture continue this week, one thing’s for sure: she’s already taking an initial step in the right direction.