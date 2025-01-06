Elle Fanning is freeing animal print from the shackles of the “Mob Wife” trend. At last night’s Golden Globes and its after party circuit, Fanning demonstrated that leopard print jives very well with Old Hollywood glamour. In fact, both of her dresses trace their roots back way before TikTok and its hyper-trend cycles existed.

Fanning first hit the red carpet in an high-glam twist on animal print. She donned a custom Balmain number inspired by a gown from the label’s fall 1953 couture collection. The piece included a sweetheart neckline (designed in sequined cheetah print, naturally) and a cinched, empire waist skirt. Fanning’s jewelry came courtesy of Cartier as she kept the same makeup and hair look throughout the evening.

After all the Globes were doled out at The Beverly Hills Hilton, Fanning stepped out to Jas Mathur and Michael Braun's after party later in the evening. She slipped into a John Galliano-era Dior number from the fall 2004 season which she sourced from Shrimpton Couture. The spaghetti strap piece featured a bold cheetah print, rosette details along the neckline, and a thigh-high slit. A neck scarf that trailed down below added a touch of drama to things as did Fanning’s bold red lip, tousled updo, and peep-toe shoes.

Old Hollywood dressing won big at the Globes with dozens of stars opting for either outright vintage looks or archival-inspired moments à la Fanning. Anya Taylor-Joy was also in a Galliano Dior mood, wearing a salmon pink slip dress from 1998 on the red carpet, while Kylie Jenner slipped into a chainmail number from 1999 to support her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. Zendaya, meanwhile, channeled the legendary bombshell Joyce Bryant in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit.

Fanning has always been one to deliver vintage-inspired moments on the red carpet, so it’s not exactly shocking that she did so on such a stage like the Golden Globes. But between her archival Galliano and her referential Balmain, she’s taught a lesson in pulling off animal print for even the most formal of occasions.