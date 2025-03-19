Elle Macpherson has a thing for spring suiting. Today in New York City, the Australian model put a beachy spin on the pinstripe tailoring craze.

Macpherson brought the Office Trend out in the wild by slipping into a white suit coat lined with faint black stripes. She paired her jacket with matching dress pants and a vest that featured a low-cut neckline. The model and entrepreneur accented her tailoring with a gold chain necklace, nude pointed-toe heels, and her signature long, blonde hair.

Unfussy suiting is a staple of Macpherson’s wardrobe—and, really, a classic go-to for stars during the yearly transition to spring. Look no further than earlier this month in Paris when she wore a navy blazer and wide-leg jeans to the LVMH Prize event. She paired those laid-back pieces with a button-down (popped collar, of course) and white kitten heels.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Full suits and neckties are “in” among the celebrity set right now, but pinstripe numbers are having just as much of a moment. Earlier today, Spain’s Queen Letizia gave the look her Royal seal of approval when she wore a jet-black number to a meeting in Madrid. Like Macpherson, Letizia opted to go without a tie when wearing her striped look. She instead paired her blazer with a powder blue pussy-bow blouse. The striped suit was also a popular choice for the likes of Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo this past awards season.

In Macpherson’s case, her breezy striped suit not only nodded to winter’s current transition to spring. It was also occasion-appropriate as she was promoting her plant-based elixir line, WelleCo.