Anya Taylor-Joy Remixes Miley Cyrus’s Rocker Uniform With an Unexpected Shoe

Miley Cyrus has worn almost exclusively archival and designer fashion ahead of the release of her new visual album, Something Beautiful. So, it was a given that guests would dress to the nines for the listening party Cyrus hosted in Los Angeles last night. Among them was Anya Taylor-Joy, who stepped out to the intimate event in a fashion girl twist on Cyrus’s beloved Rocker uniform.

Taylor-Joy, joined by her husband and actual rocker, Malcolm McRae, slipped into a black jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline. She paired the piece with a black statement belt complete with a large gold-trimmed buckle, and a shaggy rockstar coat in a pearl-white color. Instead of the more Rocker-appropriate heels or studded boots, Taylor-Joy opted for a trendier (and more comfortable) pick in the form of flat-sole ballet flats that molded to her feet. She finished the look with a simple pendant necklace and a casual updo.

Taylor-Joy’s embrace of black and white was not only the perfect complement to McRae’s dapper tuxedo. But it also nodded to Cyrus’s streak of stellar Something Beautiful press looks. Earlier this month, the singer wore almost exclusively monochrome outfits to promote her new project. Cyrus donned everything from off-the-runway Alaïa to chic Tom Ford, with a clear emphasis on simple colors and bold silhouettes.

Of course, Cyrus brought her own fashion declarations to last night’s listening party. She wore a pair of dance-worthy mini dresses during the event, starting the evening in a semi-sheer number that was decorated in crystal fringe.

She followed that up with a straightforward LBD that she paired with every fashion girl’s favorite “wrong” shoe: Maison Margiela’s Tabi flats. Her black slip-ons had a similar shape to Taylor-Joy’s ballet shoes, though, of course, Cyrus’s featured the brand’s famous split-toe front.