Only Miley Cyrus Could Wear Four Runway Looks in One Night

Miley Cyrus is leaving every fashion stone unturned ahead of her new visual album, Something Beautiful. Cyrus, after attending Monday’s Met Gala, kept her style streak going last night in four (yes, four) back-to-back runway looks in the span of a few hours.

Cyrus departed The Carlyle Hotel, where she had been staying for the Met, to head downtown for a special Spotify event promoting her new project. Naturally, the singer prioritized comfort in the form of a full leather look from McQueen. It featured an oversized, motorcycle-inspired coat, a matching mini skirt, and heeled boots. Cyrus accented the grunge set with her go-to rectangle shades and her signature curls.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Later on, Cyrus swapped her McQueen for an off-the-runway outfit from Haider Ackermann’s recent Tom Ford collection. She slipped into an ab-baring collared shirt, a fitted suit jacket, and chic dress pants with a faux-thong waistband. Black glasses (much bigger than the style she wore earlier) and leather gloves finished the ensemble.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Cyrus kept things going inside the event. She changed into a structured Mugler skirt set that she paired with studded platform shoes. Despite Cyrus’s love of the Mugler archives, this look was picked from the French label’s spring 2025 collection.

For her final look of the evening, Cyrus incorporated some bold pattern in the form of a snake print party dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cyrus has been on a fashion tour de force since announcing Something Beautiful in March. (She did so with a stunning series of images featuring rare vintage looks from Mugler and McQueen.)

Before her trip to New York, the star was all over the streets of Paris in anticipation of the new project. Naturally, she turned to her favorite Paris brand, Alaïa, for the getaway, wearing a handful of looks from the label with a preference for their spring statement coats.

Something Beautiful comes out at the end of May, so there’s still ample time for Cyrus to build upon these fashion moments.