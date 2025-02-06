Based on her Wicked press wardrobe—chock full of princess dresses and pastels—Ariana Grande seems like the last celebrity who would dabble in the men’s suiting trend. However, for a Wicked screening earlier this week, the actress hit pause on her Glinda the Good Witch style in favor of the big, big suit trend.

Grande slipped into a double-breasted tuxedo jacket and matching dress pants from Saint Laurent’s suiting-focused spring 2025 collection. The actress’s patterned burgundy tie, worn with a pinstripe button-down, added a pop of color to her look.

Perhaps Grande was inspired Billie Eilish (who interviewed Grande after the screening) to suddenly wear some suiting. Baggy tailoring, usually worn with men’s ties, has been a staple of Eilish’s wardrobe over the years, after all. Or, more likely, Grande and her stylist Mimi Cuttrell felt inclined to mix up her Wicked dresses with this budding celebrity trend.

This specific Saint Laurent collection, inspired by the personal style of the brand’s late namesake, has been a recent favorite of the celebrity set. Bella Hadid made her runway comeback in a slick suit back in September 2024 and Elle Fanning donned a similar suit and tie to Grande’s for the London A Complete Unknown photo call in December. And like many trends that start on the runway, stars and their stylists are offering their own interpretations in varying shapes, cuts, and colors.

In some ways, the men’s suiting trend is a grown-up evolution of the subtly sexy Office Siren aesthetic that dominated 2024. The key difference? A trusty tie. Sure, the Office Siren would wear a double-breasted suit coat, like the one Grande just pulled out, from time to time. But rarely would she dare to wear a full suit—tie and all.

Now, that’s not to say tailored looks will become a staple of Grande’s style. Especially with awards season in full swing, the actress almost certainly has a barrage of Glinda dresses lined up to wear from now until the Oscars in March. Still, we can applaud Grande for stepping out of her comfort zone and slipping on a good ‘ol suit.