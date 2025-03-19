C.E.O.-appropriate suits and neckties are trending among the celebrity set right now, but Spain’s Queen Letizia is styling the tailored look a little bit differently. In Madrid today, the Queen accented a simple striped suit with a classic Royal piece: the pussy-bow blouse. Consider it head of the conference table style done by an actual head of state.

Letizia suited up to attend a meeting with UNICEF president Gustavo Suarez Pertierra and the Children and Adolescents of UNICEF advisory council at the organization’s headquarters in the Spanish capital. She based her look around a black two-piece suit that was detailed with horizontal white stripes. For a pop of color, Letizia wore a powder blue pussy-bow top underneath her coat. Pointed-toe heels rounded out her look.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images

Although Hollywood stars have taken a liking to suits recently, the look has been a staple in the wardrobes of European Royals for decades now. (Princess Diana arguably made the look Royal-appropriate in the mid-1980s).

Letizia, in particular, keeps several bold suits like this one on rotation in her wardrobe. She usually wears them sans tie, instead opting for nude tank tops or something more elevated such as this light blue top. The pussy-bow blouse is also a Royal-favorite (Kate Middleton loves to pair the silhouette with her Alexander McQueen coats) and a constant in Letizia’s style. She wore a similar suit-pussy-bow top pairing in November 2024.

Yesterday, Letizia welcomed guests at the Zarzuela Palace in another one of her style signatures. She wore a ribbed knit dress from the Spanish brand Indi & Cold for the occasion. The Queen most recently donned the mock-neck dress in late 2024. She paired the transition piece, which featured a risqué slit along one leg, with a thick black statement belt. Her over-the-knee boots would have made Amal Clooney jealous.