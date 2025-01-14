Queen Letizia has no issue with repurposing the pieces found in her wardrobe—even for the most poignant of occasions. Over the weekend, Spain’s Queen bid a tearful farewell to her eldest daughter Crown Princess Leonor in the same navy blue suit she wore during another engagement just a month prior. Leonor, currently in the second year of a three-year military training program, began a six-month navy training voyage on Saturday.

Letizia suited up in an elegant tailored outfit from one of her go-to fashion brands, Hugo Boss. She elevated her suit coat and dress pants with an ivory pussy bow blouse and heeled loafers from Massimo Dutti. The outing comes after Letizia, King Felipe VI, and Princess Leonor kicked off 2025 with the annual Pascua Militar ceremony. Naturally, Letizia re-purposed a floor-length skirt for the parade she initially debuted in 2019.

Borja B. Hojas/WireImage/Getty Images

Borja B. Hojas/WireImage/Getty Images

In early December, the former journalist pulled out the same Hugo Boss suit to attend an event for the International and European Day of Persons with Disabilities. Instead of wearing the set on its own, she paired it with a black wool coat and similar black shoes to the ones she wore this past weekend.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tailored looks like these have become a fixture of Queen Letizia’s wardrobe over the years, and the Royal has frequently turned to Hugo Boss’s tailoring in particular. Letizia regularly wore pieces by the retailer throughout the course of 2024, including everything from a lime-green tweed blazer to edgier pieces like a liquid effect slip dress and burgundy leather pants.

Judging by her latest re-wear, she prefers items from the brand that can be mixed and matched for several different settings.