Queen Letizia Channels Kate Middleton in Burgundy Suit & Pussy-Bow Blouse
The season's It color has long been a favorite of the Spanish royal.
Whoever thinks royals aren’t keeping up with the latest runway trends hasn’t seen Queen Letizia’s most recent outfit. While tending to her royal duties today, Spain’s ever-stylish queen offered an elevated take on fall 2024’s It color: burgundy. The queen slipped into a luxe pantsuit to host Spanish Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the El Pardo Palace in Madrid. The look was reminiscent of a suit worn most recently by another royal favorite: Kate Middleton. For a surprise appearance last month, the Princess of Wales donned a merlot suit believed to be the same one she wore while visiting Greentown Labs 2022. But while Middleton first styled her ensemble with a lighter shade of shirt, Letizia paired her precisely tailored suit jacket and trousers with a black pussy-bow blouse and another fall staple, leather loafers.
Both women’s choice of wearing the deep crimson hue signals their fashion bonafides. Burgundy has quickly become the go-to hue for everyone from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Sarah Jessica Parker and Rihanna this season. But the queen of Spain has long been a fan of shades of red from deep oxblood to bright scarlet.
Letizia’s burgundy outfit is a relatively simple formula to follow for fall, which might explain why she wore almost the exact same outfit for another royal engagement the day prior. But instead of pop-of-red dressing, she achieved a pop of blue through a double-breasted coat and slacks. She again layered a black top underneath her blazer and sported black shoes with the tiniest kitten heels. Maybe the queen’s aware that pint-size heeled lady pumps are bound to be a major spring 2025 trend heading into next year.
Considering Letizia adheres to a certain set of royal protocols when getting dressed, it’s quite the feat that she’s able to package so many current styling tricks within one look. Whether or not she’s keeping a close watch on runway trends—say, for example, Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno’s infusion of “Gucci Rosso Ancora” in all of his collections—her co-sign of burgundy as the color of the season is further proof of its staying power.