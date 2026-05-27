Through the decades, Kate Moss has remained a perpetual style reference for us all—but Ellie Bamber’s just taken the supermodel’s look to literal extremes. While promoting her new film Moss & Freud, in which she stars as Moss (who also executive produced the project), Bamber took the method dressing route with two distinct vintage outfits. Both hailed from Moss’s own modeling greatest hits of the '90s, showing another side to thematic dressing concept.

Bamber began her day in a sweet ensemble that Moss first wore on Versace’s spring 1994 runway show. Originally designed by Gianni Versace, the look featured a pale pink cable-knit sweater with ribbed trim and a metallic light green miniskirt. Stylist Aimée Croysdill enhanced the look’s pastel color scheme with a lavender top-handled Aspinal of London handbag and yellow slingback sandals from Christian Louboutin.

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However, this was just Bamber’s first colorful look of the day. Later on, she posed at Moss & Freud’s London premiere in a Calvin Klein outfit from spring 1997—another archival set worn by Moss on the runway and its accompanying campaign. Hailing from Klein’s archives, the ensemble featured a smooth, strapless tomato red top with a light yellow bottom layer. Like Moss, Bamber wore the piece with its accompanying dark brown slip skirt, reviving the full ensemble after 28 years.

Croysdill complemented her premiere attire with thin gold Cartier hoop earrings, further emphasizing its minimalist palette.

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Calvin Klein. Photo by Craig McDean

Moss handpicked Bamber to play in her Moss & Freud, which is both an honor and a tall task. The drama depicts Moss’s experience sitting for a nude portrait by the late painter Lucian Freud (played by Derek Jacobi) in the early 2000s. Outside of art, Moss has held a longtime bond with the Freuds, first walking for the artist’s daughter Bella Freud’s runway show in 1994 and appearing on her “Fashion Neurosis” social media series in 2025. Indeed, friendship and fashion—as proven by this film’s context and Bamber’s press appearances—possess a strong bond that never goes out of style.