In 2026, what would Emily Charlton wear? Though audiences will get a closer look at the beloved fashion assistant-turned-executive’s style in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Emily Blunt gave us an idea at the film’s New York City premiere. During the occasion at Lincoln Center, the actress’s avant-garde Schiaparelli gave Charlton’s edgier sensibilities a glamorous update while truly commanding the red carpet.

Blunt’s ensemble, hailing from the house’s spring 2026 couture collection, featured a gilded feathered bodice with a rounded plume accent. A frothy champagne tulle skirt cut into asymmetric layers gave the strapless piece added drama worthy of Charlton’s own wardrobe, perhaps nodding to the tutu we last saw her in at the end of the first film. Her piece’s greatest surprise, however, came from its back—a lace-up minidress that mimicked the cinching of a corset, allowing the full skirt to create an avant-garde fashion illusion.

Emily Blunt at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City in April 2026. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blunt’s look was complete with a tiered pearl Mikimoto necklace embellished with gold charms, as well as a matching bracelet and stud earrings. Nude sandals trimmed in Schiaparelli’s signature gold measuring tape motif finished her ensemble with a nod to fashion designers’ tools, remaining surrealist, elegant, and entirely on-theme.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City in April 2026. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

This wasn’t Blunt’s only look from the premiere, however. While leaving the theater with husband John Krasinski, the actress swapped her dramatic couture for a black ribbed sweater with exaggerated shoulders, Swiss-dotted tights, and a sheer slit skirt covered in gold floral brocade. Her second Charlton-esque outfit was accented by long gold earrings with swirling round posts, while a black leather clutch and suede sandals provided a clean frame for its textures and metallic tones to shine.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt leave The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City in April 2026. XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Blunt’s two outfits were dark and filled with rich textures, two core elements of Charlton’s looks in both The Devil Wears Prada films. Eagle-eyed fans will recall her outfitted in dark beadwork, pinstripes, and reptilian embossments from labels like Vivienne Westwood, Fendi, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Valentino in the original. Meanwhile, the sequel’s shown the character wearing abundance of gothic styles from new employer Dior, as well as pieces by Rick Owens and Coach.

It seems Charlton’s love of eye-catching fashion hasn’t subsided within the film’s 20-year timeline—in fact, it’s only gotten stronger. Blunt’s attire has achieved the same effect, with a flair for the dramatic that truly earned her premiere look’s celebratory reception.