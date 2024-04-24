Fresh off her Supporting Actress nomination at last month’s Oscars, Emily Blunt is back on the red carpet. But instead of something like the gravity-defying Schiaparelli confection she wore to the Academy Awards, she’s treated the step and repeat to extra large pants, a matching blouse, and an oddball print. On Tuesday evening, Blunt stepped out to the Paris premiere of Fall Guy—her latest project where she stars opposite Ryan Gosling—in a full look from Loewe’s fall 2024 collection.

Blunt sported an ivory collared blouse and coordinating high-waisted trousers. But, in true Loewe fashion, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill matching set. Both pieces were lined with designer Jonathan Anderson’s latest agricultural obsession: various turnips, radishes, and what seems like the occasional potato. In addition to the curveball pattern, the cut of Blunt’s pants were a statement in and of itself. The piece was designed with a high waist that then finished in layers of pleats and a baggy hemline. Blunt rounded out her look with open-toe heels, a bold fuchsia lip, and a casual updo. Gosling, for his part, picked up on the colors of his co-star’s look by way of a maroon suit.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Blunt’s red carpet look was shown on Loewe’s Paris runway in March. Anderson styled the ensemble with his celebrity-favorite “Squeeze” shoulder bag, a thick belt, and black puddle boots. Blunt’s decision to switch out the leather stompers in favor of simple stilettos offered a different touch to the catwalk look.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

While Blunt isn’t participating in theme dressing with her Fall Guy looks per say, she does seem to be abiding by a pretty simple formula. So far, the actress has kept mainly to pants and sets—whether that be paired with crop tops or a suit jacket—and casual, unfussy separates.

During a London screening of the action rom-com on Monday, Blunt looked like a power C.E.O. in Dolce & Gabbana tailoring. And for a SXSW appearance, she flashed her abs while wearing a checked look from Balmain. Now, with her printed Loewe, Blunt might be the first actress who has used the red carpet to remind us to eat our vegetables.