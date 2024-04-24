Emily Blunt Reminds Us To Eat Our Vegetables
Fresh off her Supporting Actress nomination at last month’s Oscars, Emily Blunt is back on the red carpet. But instead of something like the gravity-defying Schiaparelli confection she wore to the Academy Awards, she’s treated the step and repeat to extra large pants, a matching blouse, and an oddball print. On Tuesday evening, Blunt stepped out to the Paris premiere of Fall Guy—her latest project where she stars opposite Ryan Gosling—in a full look from Loewe’s fall 2024 collection.
Blunt sported an ivory collared blouse and coordinating high-waisted trousers. But, in true Loewe fashion, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill matching set. Both pieces were lined with designer Jonathan Anderson’s latest agricultural obsession: various turnips, radishes, and what seems like the occasional potato. In addition to the curveball pattern, the cut of Blunt’s pants were a statement in and of itself. The piece was designed with a high waist that then finished in layers of pleats and a baggy hemline. Blunt rounded out her look with open-toe heels, a bold fuchsia lip, and a casual updo. Gosling, for his part, picked up on the colors of his co-star’s look by way of a maroon suit.
Blunt’s red carpet look was shown on Loewe’s Paris runway in March. Anderson styled the ensemble with his celebrity-favorite “Squeeze” shoulder bag, a thick belt, and black puddle boots. Blunt’s decision to switch out the leather stompers in favor of simple stilettos offered a different touch to the catwalk look.
While Blunt isn’t participating in theme dressing with her Fall Guy looks per say, she does seem to be abiding by a pretty simple formula. So far, the actress has kept mainly to pants and sets—whether that be paired with crop tops or a suit jacket—and casual, unfussy separates.
During a London screening of the action rom-com on Monday, Blunt looked like a power C.E.O. in Dolce & Gabbana tailoring. And for a SXSW appearance, she flashed her abs while wearing a checked look from Balmain. Now, with her printed Loewe, Blunt might be the first actress who has used the red carpet to remind us to eat our vegetables.