Emily Ratajkowski Is All About Animal Print Boots This Winter

If you haven’t already, now is probably a good time to pack away your sandals for the year and dust off those boots. We’ve officially entered the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than with a good ol’ pair of knee-highs? But if you’re in the market for a new pair this winter, Emily Ratajkowski suggests you forgo the usual black or brown variety and go for something a little bolder. The model has been showing off her extensive boots collection around New York City, and there isn’t one basic shoe in sight.

It started last week when Ratajkowski stepped out looking ready to star in an early aughts music video in the Timberland x Veneda Carter knee-high boots. Then, on Sunday, the model attended a Knicks game at Madison Square garden with her rumored new flame, Pete Davidson. Again, Ratajkowski kept her look fairly straightforward, opting to wear a brown puffer jacket from The North Face and some light wash jeans, so it was her boots that stood out. The model threw on a pair of green snake-skin boots from Dear Frances.

NY Knicks/MSG Sports

Clearly, Ratajkowski is on an animal print kick because the next day, she traded out snake skin for zebra. On Monday, the model stepped out in New York City wearing a yellow coat with a pair of Proenza Schouler boots. Ratajkowski has actually worn these boots before, back in September to an event with Harper’s Bazaar and Bloomingdales. That time, she paired them with John Galliano’s iconic newspaper print dress.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski’s recent foray into boots isn’t unprecedented. The model has been wearing the shoe style all year long, and over the summer, it was cowboy boots that especially caught her eye. Likely, we will see some of those Western styles enter the rotation soon as Ratajkowski’s boot parade undoubtedly continues.

Shop Emrata’s favorite boots:

