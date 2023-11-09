The New York City “It” Girl archetype has seen many iterations over the years. But few figures better represent different shades of that specific type of Downtown allure than Emily Ratajkowski and Chloë Sevigny. And last night, the pair staged a meeting of the minds in dazzling disco looks at the Rabanne x H&M launch party at Jean’s in Lower Manhattan.

The model and actress both stepped out to the event wearing a selection of pieces from the recently released collaboration. Ratajkowski, who opted for full dazzle in a matching silver two-piece set. Up top, she slid into a slinky metal mesh top complete with a cowl neckline. There were pieces of fringe hanging from the hemline of the piece as well as snap fasteners at the side. She went with a high-low skirt that was designed in the same reflective fabric as her top. On her shoulder, she carried one of Rabanne’s signature mini bags and rounded things out with a pair of heel boots. Ratajkowski’s look was well suited for a night of dancing, or in her case, an evening posted up next to Sevigny.

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

The 48-year-old actress dabbled in a bit of sparkle but switched out Ratajkowski’s silver for a sea of gold. She entered the event shrouded in a fuzzy coat which she later removed to reveal a sequined midi skirt. The piece had a variety of mismatched paillettes throughout, with larger ones lining the hem. Instead of pairing it with a similarly-colored top, Sevigny mixed in some prints with a ruffled floral number which she styled with silver sandals and white socks.

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Though Ratajkowski and Sevigny are both well embedded in the lore of Big Apple “It” Girls, their definitions of disco dressing couldn’t be more different. Ratajkowski’s was par for the course in terms of what we’re used to nowadays—a tiny, barely-there silhouette—while Sevigny’s mixed her infamous cool girl style with a punch of ’70s. Different, but just about as “It” Girl as it gets.

