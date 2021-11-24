Emily Ratajkowski Ditches Pants and Steps Out in a Barbie Pink Blazer

Emily Ratajkowski has been in full promotion mode following the release of her memoir, My Body, earlier this month. The model has been hitting up the daytime talk show circuit and attending book signings in between, and, of course, she needs a new look for every event. That means, we have gotten a whole lot of Ratajkowski’s off-duty style over the past few weeks, but her latest outfit may just take the cake.

On Monday, the model headed over to McNally Jackson Books in New York City to host a book signing and meet some of her fans. For the occasion, Ratajkowski opted to stand out in a bright magenta, oversized Valentino blazer. Ratajkowski let the blazer do the work and paired the piece with an all-black underlayer—sheer tights, a ribbed turtleneck, and a pair of knee-high leather Paris Texas boots. No pants necessary.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Knee-high leather boots seem to be a favorite of Ratajkowski’s at the moment. Earlier this month, the model wore three different looks in one morning, all of which featured a similar style of boot. One was even the same Paris Texas pair she wore on Monday proving Lady Gaga isn’t the only celeb to rewear pieces.