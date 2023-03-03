Emily Ratajkowski’s public love life may be a bit confusing right now, but one thing is for sure: she can buy her own flowers. Or, at least, she can borrow them to wear in the front row. The model, actress, writer, and podcast host arrived in Paris for Loewe’s fall 2023 runway show wearing little more than a pair of baggy black pants and an artful reproduction of an anthurium flower bloom as a top.

With such an attention-grabbing top, EmRata kept the rest of the outfit simple. There’s a simple heeled sandal hiding underneath her slacks, but otherwise she went accessory-less and kept her hair up in casual bun. No need to add much more.

A meditation on the anthurium flower was a major theme in creative director Jonathon Anderson’s last Loewe collection for spring. He sent out numerous pieces featuring the flower, and they’ve proven quite popular among the celebrity set. Zendaya actually got to wear one of the dresses even before it hit the runway. She donned a white version on Instagram last September.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has recently found a successful side-career as a podcaster. Her High Low series has already provided in-depth interviews with the likes of Donatella Versace, Iggy Azalea, and Julia Fox. On the show, she’s also pretty open about what it’s like to date in New York City as a single mom—without adding specifics. Still, speculation about her love life keeps her in the headlines. Just days after making what seemed like a very hard (and very nude) launch of her relationship with comedian Eric Andre, she took to TikTok to casually post about the ending of a situationship. Most recently, she was spotted canoodling with DJ Orazio Rispo, seemingly rekindling a fling that started last fall.