Cartier is known the world over for its extraordinary jewelry designs, but it has also long been a supporter and promoter of culture and the arts. For the second year in a row, the French house is sponsoring the Venice Film Festival, staging a virtual reality opera titled Eugenie’s Tears, written by actor Melanie Laurent, a concert by the Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili, and promoting a series of art dialogues and master classes with the likes of composer Alexandre Desplat, who created soundtracks for films including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The King’s Speech. In addition, Cartier is displaying iconic pieces worn by legendary silver screen stars like Grace Kelly, Gloria Swanson, and María Félix in its Venetian boutique. “The way we approach art and culture at Cartier is by connecting the dots, and Venice is a good reflection of our approach,” said senior vice president and chief marketing officer Arnaud Carrez about the diversity of offerings. “There are always multiple cultural dimensions in everything we do. And, of course, there’s the red carpet.”

To drive that last point home, Cartier enlisted Emma Chamberlain as a new ambassador. The YouTube star and fashion favorite attended the Opening Ceremony for the very first time wearing three standout pieces from the label’s 1997 Cartier Collection range: a gold necklace with diamonds, a golden bracelet, and matching ear clips. “Right now, I’m loving gold jewelry, but that could all change tomorrow,” Chamberlain says over e-mail from Italy. After spending the morning relaxing before her big debut, she shared with W her getting-ready process ahead of the ceremony, which included a screening of the film White Noise. There was plenty of glam—and, of course, video cameras nearby, capturing her every move for her own YouTube channel.

Courtesy of Emma Chamberlain “Woke up at 7 AM, bright and early, on the day of the Opening Ceremony,” Chamberlain says. “When I attend these types of events, I really appreciate having a peaceful morning to myself. I take my time in the shower, put extra effort into my skincare routine, and take things slow, knowing that the second half of the day is going to be hectic.”

Courtesy of Emma Chamberlain “I like to romanticize the morning: wear a fluffy robe and do a face mask, the whole thing,” she continues. “My favorite time of the day is the morning, especially while traveling. I love going down to the hotel restaurant and spending hours at the table, like I’m an author in the 1950s or something. I’ll eat breakfast and have multiple coffees.”

Courtesy of Emma Chamberlain “After my long and relaxing morning, we started doing my hair and makeup,” Chamberlain goes on to say, giving a glimpse at her accessories: a bright red clutch, matching platform stilettos, and, of course, her trio of Cartier jewels. “I have gone through phases throughout my life: some where I wear gold jewelry, and some where I wear silver or white gold. Red and gold is such a gorgeous combination, and these pieces are bond enough to make a statement next to my red gown.”

Courtesy of Emma Chamberlain “In Venice, you take a boat...everywhere,” she says. That includes the Venice Film Festival, where celebrities famously arrive at the screenings and events via water taxi. “The boat drivers here are seriously talented—they maneuver the boat like it’s easy stuff. It’s very impressive, especially when they have to navigate around 20 other boats, all at once.”

Courtesy of Emma Chamberlain “Getting on a boat in a full gown is definitely less romantic than it sounds,” she adds. “It was a challenge. But once I successfully got on, the ride was magical.”

Courtesy of Emma Chamberlain “The final moments before a carpet are always a little bit anxiety-ridden,” Chamberlain admits. “I always worry about having a clothing malfunction, or accidentally making a weird face in a photo. But the truth is, none of it really matters. What matters is making a fond memory, and experiencing something new.”

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage “We decided to go with a slicked-back ponytail, which I haven’t done in a while. We thought it would allow for the beautiful Cartier necklace and earrings to truly shine, rather than covering them up with my hair,” she explains of her final look. “I will admit, I had a headache for the entire evening because of how tight my ponytail was. Or maybe my head hurt because I was dehydrated. Or maybe both.”