Emma Chamberlain Makes Her Venice Film Festival Debut in Cartier
byW Staff
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cartier is known the world over for its extraordinary jewelry designs, but it has also long been a supporter and promoter of culture and the arts. For the second year in a row, the French house is sponsoring the Venice Film Festival, staging a virtual reality opera titled Eugenie’s Tears, written by actor Melanie Laurent, a concert by the Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili, and promoting a series of art dialogues and master classes with the likes of composer Alexandre Desplat, who created soundtracks for films including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The King’s Speech. In addition, Cartier is displaying iconic pieces worn by legendary silver screen stars like Grace Kelly, Gloria Swanson, and María Félix in its Venetian boutique. “The way we approach art and culture at Cartier is by connecting the dots, and Venice is a good reflection of our approach,” said senior vice president and chief marketing officer Arnaud Carrez about the diversity of offerings. “There are always multiple cultural dimensions in everything we do. And, of course, there’s the red carpet.”
To drive that last point home, Cartier enlisted Emma Chamberlain as a new ambassador. The YouTube star and fashion favorite attended the Opening Ceremony for the very first time wearing three standout pieces from the label’s 1997 Cartier Collection range: a gold necklace with diamonds, a golden bracelet, and matching ear clips. “Right now, I’m loving gold jewelry, but that could all change tomorrow,” Chamberlain saysover e-mail from Italy. After spending the morning relaxing before her big debut, she shared with W her getting-ready process ahead of the ceremony, which included a screening of the film White Noise. There was plenty of glam—and, of course, video cameras nearby, capturing her every move for her own YouTube channel.