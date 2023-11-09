Love is in the air between Rami Malek and Emma Corrin and, evidently, so too are clashing stripes. On Thursday, the new item were spotted out and about in Los Angeles sporting rather colorful patterns during an afternoon lunch date. Malek looked ready for fall in a crewneck knit sweater that featured horizontal blue and white stripes. Underneath, the actor layered an olive green t-shirt and kept things uncomplicated in a pair of boot-cut khakis. His pants were just the right length to show off his royal blue socks, which perfectly matched his sweater, that were tucked into a pair of white tennis shoes.

Corrin’s look carried a similar casual feel to their partner’s, but appeared more apt for a balmy spring day than the middle of fall. They sported a simple black t-shirt that they paired with a plaid green and red wrap skirt. The actor paired the triangle-shaped piece with a sensible pair of Birkenstock sandals, white socks, and tinted sunglasses. The sighting comes after the pair, who were first linked back in July, have been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles recently.

LESE / BACKGRID

On Tuesday, the pair were spotted in the sunny city sporting matching baseball hats and white linen shirts as they went for coffee (just a day later, they did the same in equally as casual ensembles). The couple made their introduction to the fashion scene in early October when they attended a Miu Miu dinner during Paris Fashion Week. There, they stepped out in matching power looks—Corin in a leggy mini dress and oversized blazer while Malek stayed classic in a slightly cropped tailored set.

Malek, who split from actress Lucy Boynton earlier this year, and Corrin went for a dinner date in Kent, England earlier this summer where witnesses spotted the pair engaging in bouts of PDA.

“Rami and Emma were very low-key and when fans approached them for pictures, they politely declined,” the insider told The Sun. “They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes. They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see. Rami and Emma just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else.”