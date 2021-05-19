Last night at the premiere of Disney’s Cruella, Emma Stone walked a red carpet for the first time since October 2019. Needless to say, a lot has changed both in the world and for Stone personally since then. She’s now a married woman and a recent mother. Stone also appeared with her hair grown out longer than perhaps we’ve ever seen before. Though, one thing has remained the same: she’s still wearing Louis Vuitton.

Stone, who plays the titular villain, wore a black Vuitton suit with metallic detailing. A dagger-shaped charm on the lapel is a sly nod to the fact that her character is, notoriously, not of the nicest variety. Her pussy-bow blouse might be a nod to other women of questionable morales who have recently favored the style. Stone finished the look with jewels from Vuitton’s high jewelry collection and a petite malle clutch in red.

Stone also seems to have taken the world’s recent downtime as a chance to grow out her hair a bit. Throughout her career, she’s consistently kept her hair at a length that just grazes her shoulders. Here, she’s swept her noticeably longer locks to one side. Makeup-wise, Stone stuck to her signature red lip, though if you look really closely, she’s accented the corners of her eyes with dots of pearl white.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Though the internet was at first perplexed by the early trailer for Cruella, the initial critical buzz is that the film might be Disney’s most creatively successful live-action adaptations yet. It does, after all, unite the Oscar-winning Stone with Craig Gillespie, the director of I, Tonya.

The film also represents a return to the spotlight for Stone. Her last project was the 2019 sequel Zombieland: Double Tap in which she reprised a supporting role. Her last lead projects were 2018’s The Favourite and the Netflix series Maniac. In the downtime, Stone married comedy director Dave McCary and gave birth to her first child.