Emma Stone Brings a 1920s Twist to the Bohemian Trend

The Louis Vuitton family turned out strong for the house's latest show during Paris Fashion Week today: Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly, the Haim sisters, and more were all in attendance for the presentation of Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection for the brand. Of course, Emma Stone was also in attendance, and she stood out from the rest of the front-row regulars with her outfit choice for the event.

The actress arrived in a black slip dress featuring lace inserts and a ruffled hem. The skirt was almost completely see-through, so Stone opted to wear black underwear underneath. Paired with sheer black tights, ankle-strap peep-toe heels, and her current pixie cut hairdo, Stone embodied what one imagines a bohemian flapper may have looked like in the 1920s. In fact, her choice for the show falls perfectly into two of the biggest trends of the moment: boho and see-through dressing.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The ensemble was pretty simple by Ghesquière’s standards. Other show attendees, like Phoebe Dynevor, Lisa, and Ana de Armas stood out in embellished coats, tweed dresses, and heavy layers. Stone, though kept it very simple with her all-black ensemble.

Clearly, Stone has been into paired-down fashion as of late. At the Oscars earlier this month, the actress attended in another one of Ghesquière’s more streamlined designs: a silvery-nude embroidered dress. At the Golden Globes, too, she opted for a more classic look. It seems after embracing a bit of whimsy last year during the Poor Things press tour, she’s happy to return to a more conventional wardrobe. Though not one void of trends.